Rainbow Shops' Adoption Of Kustomer CRM Platform Just Weeks Before Peak Holiday Shopping Delivers Seamless, Efficient Customer Experience

-- Kustomer Quickly Helps Rainbow Shops Reduce Abandon Rate by 60%, Improve Agent Satisfaction And Deliver A Modern Customer Experience --

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainbow Shops, a fashion retailer with 12,000 employees worldwide, today announced it has selected and integrated Kustomer, a top-rated CRM for modern customer experiences, as its omnichannel customer service CRM platform. Just weeks before the start of peak holiday shopping season, Rainbow Shops took the bold step of replacing Salesforce Service Cloud with Kustomer, enabling Rainbow to provide real-time request resolutions, an integrated view of the customer, operational efficiencies and a more seamless customer experience across its retail channels. Rainbow Shops' customer service centers are an integral part of their business, servicing its e-commerce channel and more than 1,000 stores with a staff of just 20 agents.

Kustomer (PRNewsfoto/Kustomer)
Before deploying Kustomer, Rainbow customer service agents were reporting difficulties accessing siloed information about the customer, their order history, order status, refunds and other issues. Within three weeks of the project kickoff meeting, the Kustomer platform was operational and delivering value with a 60% reduction in abandon rate and a boost in agent and customer satisfaction. An added benefit of the Kustomer platform was its tight integration with the ecosystem of tools and channels Rainbow Shops was already using, which helped simplify and streamline the systems Rainbow uses to run customer service. Rainbow Shops plans to add more Kustomer capabilities in January, including Kustomer IQ chat, SMS chat, and AI-guided self service.

"As a leader in customer service and e-commerce for more than 15 years, I have an acute understanding of what it takes to deliver the stellar, modern customer service experience today's consumers are seeking, and having the right tools and technology plays an essential role in this. For years, I've been looking for a solution that provides the closest possible 360-degree view of our customers, but I struggled to find the best fit until now," said Michael Hoffman, Director of E-Commerce & Customer Service, Rainbow Shops. "Since adopting Kustomer at the end of October, I feel we are well on our way to providing our customers with the real-time, flexible and informed customer service they expect during one of the most critical times for retail success. While deploying a new technology so close to the holiday shopping season was risky, it could not have gone faster or smoother and it's already paying off in a big way, keeping both our customers and our customer service agents highly satisfied."

"Businesses like Rainbow Shops that are motivated to delight their customers and operate at peak efficiency are why we created Kustomer. We are thrilled we were able to quickly transform customer service for Rainbow Shops," said Brad Birnbaum, CEO and Co-Founder of Kustomer. "Making customer service better, easier, and more efficient, while delivering measurable value, is important to everyone at Kustomer. We look forward to helping Rainbow Shops leverage the full suite of our tools — from our core CRM platform to our intelligent chatbots — as they continue to strengthen customer relationships and brand loyalty."

About Rainbow
Fashion at prices you'll love.™ Rainbow is a national fashion retailer with over 1,000 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands as well as RainbowShops.com. We offer a wide selection of women's, juniors, plus size, and children's clothing, as well as shoes and accessories. With hundreds of new styles arriving every day in stores and online, Rainbow is the ultimate purveyor of must-have looks in fast fashion. Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Rainbow has been the final say in affordable style since 1935.

About Kustomer
Kustomer is a top-rated CRM, helping top brands deliver modern customer service that creates customers for life. Through AI-powered automation, Kustomer scales to meet the needs of contact centers and businesses, enabling companies to deliver effortless, consistent and personalized service and support through a single timeline view. Today, Kustomer is the core platform of some of the leading customer service brands like Ring, Glovo, Glossier and Sweetgreen. Headquartered in NYC, Kustomer was founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs Brad Birnbaum and Jeremy Suriel, has raised over $174M in venture funding, and is backed by leading VCs including: Coatue, Tiger Global Management, Battery Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Cisco Investments, Canaan Partners, Boldstart Ventures and Social Leverage.

Media Contact:
Cari Sommer
Raise Communications
cari@raisecg.com

