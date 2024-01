A rainbow appeared after hail hammered down on parts of central Texas on Friday, January 26.

Chad Casey recorded this video of hail battering his car, and coating a road near Robert Lee, Texas. The footage shows the sun reappearing, and a rainbow off in the distance.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for area, noting winds up to 60 mph and possible quarter sized hail. Credit: Chad Casey via Storyful