Rainbows and Unicorns: Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Analysts Just Became A Lot More Optimistic

Shareholders in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. The stock price has risen 6.1% to CA$9.03 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

After this upgrade, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of CA$1.7b in 2022. This would be a solid 8.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of CA$0.65 per share this year. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CA$1.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$0.17 in 2022. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 9.1% to CA$10.75 per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund analyst has a price target of CA$13.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CA$9.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 18% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.9% annual decline over the past five years. What's also interesting is that our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 5.7% annually for the foreseeable future. So although Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund is expected to return to growth, it's also expected to grow revenues during a time when the wider industry is estimated to see revenue decline.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. On the plus side, they also lifted their revenue estimates, and the company is expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

