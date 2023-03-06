Rainbows and Unicorns: Deleum Berhad (KLSE:DELEUM) Analysts Just Became A Lot More Optimistic

Shareholders in Deleum Berhad (KLSE:DELEUM) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

After the upgrade, the twin analysts covering Deleum Berhad are now predicting revenues of RM737m in 2023. If met, this would reflect a credible 5.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to soar 38% to RM0.14. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM621m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.094 in 2023. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Deleum Berhad 9.6% to RM1.10 on the back of these upgrades. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Deleum Berhad at RM1.26 per share, while the most bearish prices it at RM0.82. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Deleum Berhad is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 5.5% annualised growth until the end of 2023. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 1.7% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.0% per year. So while Deleum Berhad's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that it is expected to grow at about the same rate as the overall industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Deleum Berhad.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

