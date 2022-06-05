Rainbows and Unicorns: Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) Analysts Just Became A Lot More Optimistic

Shareholders in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 7.7% over the past week, closing at US$46.00. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

After this upgrade, Legend Biotech's five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$160m in 2022. This would be a substantial 34% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 47% to US$1.20. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$141m and US$1.93 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The period to the end of 2022 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 48% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 50% annual growth over the past year. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 13% annually. So it's pretty clear that Legend Biotech is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Legend Biotech's prospects. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. More bullish expectations could be a signal for investors to take a closer look at Legend Biotech.

Better yet, Legend Biotech is expected to break-even soon - within the next few years - according to analyst forecasts, which would be a momentous event for shareholders. For more information, you can click through to our free platform to learn more about these forecasts.

