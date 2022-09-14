Rainbowwave PR Co-Founder Launches New, London-based Agency, Fincham

CHANGING CHANNELS: London’s fashion PR ecosystem has changed dramatically over the past few years, with companies looking to provide more content for clients, and to strategize for an industry that’s marketing on social media channels rather than magazines.

The latest to make changes is Rainbowwave PR, which was founded a decade ago as the sister company to London’s Rainbowwave agency and showroom.

Bianca Fincham, who co-founded Rainbowwave PR with the agency’s founder Maria Lemos, is stepping down as managing director of that company, which had worked closely with brands such as Ancient Greek Sandals, Gabriela Hearst, Susanne Kaufmann, Perfect Moment and Marfa Stance.

On Oct. 1 she’ll be launching a new communications consultancy, Fincham.

Fincham described 2022 as “a very different environment” from 2012, and said it was the right time to make a change. Alongside brand communications, strategy, creative event production, and digital marketing, Fincham said she plans to offer “extensive brand storytelling strategies and solutions,” including video production and content creation.

Fincham, which will be based in London’s Marylebone, is launching with clients including Ancient Greek Sandals, Marfa Stance, Loeffler Randall, Perfect Moment, DL1961 and Vilshenko. She said the plan is to work closely “with our friends at Rainbowwave.”

There have been myriad changes in the world of London PR so far this year.

As reported, Phillip Bodenham closed the London office of Spring, the brand development, public relations and communications agency he founded in 2009, against the backdrop of an evolving media climate, and brands’ changing strategies.

His company Spring Los Angeles remains open, and he has since launched a clothing brand called Finney.

In an interview in April, Bodenham said that changes in the media landscape were one reason he decided to shut Spring London.

“I think it’s time we got real and just admitted that, as an industry, we need a reset badly,” he said. “Today, it’s about d-to-c, VIP, influencers, content — and then projects and events,” said Bodenham, adding that PR companies don’t need to have showrooms anymore.

In February, the London-based Purple became a shareholder in a newly formed collective of marketeers, creatives and strategists called Together Group, which focuses on the luxury and lifestyle sectors worldwide.

Together Group pitches itself as a full-service design, tech, marketing and communications provider for multinational, regional and local clients.