Rainelle man charged after drug death

Nov. 13—A felony charge was lodged against a Rainelle man in Fayette County following a recent incident.

According to a news release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Michael S. Gray, 42, was charged with the felony offense of death resulting from failure to render aid while engaging in the illegal use of controlled substances. As of Monday, he was housed at Southern Regional Jail awaiting court proceedings.

The charge occurred as the result of an Oct. 15 incident, the release noted. According to Fridley, Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to an overdose in the Lookout area. Life-saving measures were administered by emergency service personnel, but the victim eventually died.

Witnesses in the area told officers they saw a man leaving the residence shortly before the victim was found, according to the sheriff. In the course of their investigation, deputies eventually found the man and interviewed him. He admitted to using narcotics with the victim but insisted the victim was alive when he left, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-7867.

Follow on Twitter @gb_scribe