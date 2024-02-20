Rainey dies Friday following illness

Feb. 20—Lauderdale County Tax Assessor James Rainey died Friday at his home following a short battle with cancer.

A Meridian native, Rainey, 77, was a graduate of Meridian High School in 1964 and served for more than 35 years in the Mississippi Air National Guard 186th Air Refueling Wing at Key Field. After retiring from the military, he ran for the tax assessor seat and was first elected in 2011.

Rainey began his fourth term in office in January having run unopposed in the 2023 election cycle. The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors will be responsible for appointing someone to fill the tax assessor position until a special election can be held.

Services for Rainey are set for Saturday, Feb. 24, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home in Meridian. Memorials can be made to the Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in care of Dr. Richard Wallace, 4795 Vimville Causeyville Rd., Meridian, MS 39301.

