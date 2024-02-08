Rainfall expected in Four Corners, snowfall in northern Plains: Thursday forecast

Rain and hail stopped the Annexus Pro-Am at Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona on Feb. 7, 2024.

The storm system that impacted parts of California on Wednesday will bring possible isolated flooding along the Mogollon Rim of northern Arizona through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Precipitation will remain in Utah with more snow reaching lower elevations as colder air filters in and brings the possibility of rain in the Salt Lake Valley, forecasters said.

Light rain is also possible for areas of eastern Texas on Thursday before showers spread across the Mississippi Valley by Friday as a cold front slowly heads eastward, AccuWeather forecasters reported.

Meanwhile, the northern Plains can expect to see up to 6 inches of snow from a system crossing the region and the upper Midwest on Thursday. The system heading toward James Bay, Canada, will bring heavier snowfall of up to a foot over parts of Montana.

Rain showers and isolated storms are also expected across eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois through the afternoon and evening. The service said lightning, hail and gusty winds are the primary hazards from the system.

