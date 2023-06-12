Rainier Beach residents cleaning up after flurry of bullets hit man, businesses, cars, apartments

Rainier Beach residents and businesses are cleaning up after a man was shot in a flurry of bullets Sunday night. The bullets hit windows, parked cars, and apartments.

Bullet holes can still be seen on multiple cars and buildings off Rainier Avenue South.

Witnesses said they heard over a dozen shots. Eunice Antoine was one of them.

“There’s a daycare on the bottom. What if it happened during the daytime when the daycare was open?” said Antoine. “You’re risking other people’s lives that have nothing to do with your beef with somebody.”

The 21-year-old man that was shot is still recovering at Harborview Medical Center.

People living in the area told KIRO 7 the sight of bullet holes is sadly common. One man was also shot on Friday night in the area.

Seattle police officers said they are investigating what led to the shooting and are still looking for the gunman. Witnesses told police they saw a dark blue Dodge or Chrysler sedan drive away from the scene. The suspect was described as a black male, with a slim build, and average height, wearing a black sweater and gray ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Police are investigating a shooting in the 9400 block of Rainier Ave S. Please stay out of the area. More information to follow — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 12, 2023












