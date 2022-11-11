Rainn Wilson "changes" his name to raise awareness for climate change

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images
Simrin Singh
·2 min read

Describing it as a "cheap stunt," actor Rainn Wilson introduced himself with a new name on social media Thursday, calling himself "Rainnfall Heat Wave Rising Sea Levels Wilson" in an effort to raise awareness about climate change.

On behalf of environmental advocacy group Arctic Basecamp, "The Office" star posted a video discussing the worldwide impacts of weather shifts in the Arctic.

"What happens in the Arctic, doesn't stay in the Arctic," Wilson said in his video. "As the polar caps melt, it drives up risks throughout the world, including extreme weather events that affect all of us."

Wilson said changing his name, and asking others to follow suit, would help to raise awareness of these dangers, especially as world leaders have gathered in Egypt for the COP27 international climate change conference.

"As a cheap little stunt to help save planet Earth, I've changed my name on Twitter, Instagram and even on my fancy writing paper," he quipped. "I'm an Arctic risk name changer which is going to be a game changer."

Wilson tweeted that he was not actually able to change his name on Twitter, however, because of the temporary restriction on name changes for verified accounts, implemented by new Twitter owner Elon Musk.

The sitcom star also tweeted that if enough people changed their names, they would get the attention of world leaders at COP27.

"If enough of us do this, then maybe @cop27_egypt will be where our world leaders sit up and notice Arctic risks and introduce a solution," he wrote.

Wilson already created a list of new names for his fellow celebrities, such as "Cardi The Arctic B Melting," "Amy Poehler Bears Are Endangered," "Samuel Earth Is Getting Hot As L. Jackson" and "Harrison Why Not Drive An Electric? Ford."

Migrants seeking U.S. asylum face years-long legal battle

Examining the impact of young voter turnout on the midterm elections

Where the vote stands in key Senate races

Recommended Stories

  • Rainn Wilson is now Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson, thanks to climate change

    Rainn Wilson has forgone his given name in the name of climate change awareness. Yesterday, the actor confirmed that he will henceforth be known as Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson.

  • COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The U.N.’s environment watchdog said on Friday it will launch a public database of global methane leaks detected by space satellites - part of a new program to encourage companies and governments to curb emissions of the powerful greenhouse gas. The system, dubbed MARS or Methane Alert and Response System, will build on a pledge signed by 119 countries since last year to cut methane emissions by 30% this decade, a goal scientists say is crucial to averting extreme climate change. "The Methane Alert and Response System is a big step in helping governments and companies deliver on this important, short-term climate goal," Inger Andersen, executive eirector of the U.N. Environment Program, said in a statement issued at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

  • Days before the U.S. and Canada sanctioned two Haitian politicians, one issued a challenge

    For weeks, rumors had circulated that influential Haitian businessmen, current government ministers, powerful politicians and their wives were being humiliated at the hands of the U.S. government as they sought to leave Haiti, only to be barred from boarding Miami-bound flights.

  • Noose found at Obama Presidential Center site, pausing construction, builders say

    Construction has been suspended at the Obama Presidential Center after a noose was found at the site on Chicago’s South Side, the builders said Thursday,

  • COP27: Seychelles student fears country could disappear

    A student speaks of the "terrifying" impact climate change is having on her home in the Seychelles.

  • Who Is Dodi Fayed? How He Met Princess Diana, And What Came Next

    Who was Emad "Dodi" Fayed? Learn about Princess Diana's boyfriend, including his role as a movie producer for Chariots of Fire, Kelly Fisher engagement and more.

  • Watch Millie Bobby Brown Call Out Stranger Things co-star Finn Wolfhard for Being a "Lousy Kisser"

    Millie Bobby Brown revealed what she really thinks about kissing Finn Wolfhard on Stranger Things. See what she had to say about her co-star.

  • Pelosi accuses Republicans of treating climate crisis like ‘it’s all a hoax’ at Cop27

    Democrat makes surprise appearance at climate summit as midterms forecasts predict Republicans will take the House

  • UN Climate Change Meeting 'Looks Like a Fossil Fuel Industry Trade Show,' Activists Say

    Tens of thousands of people are gathering in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt for the annual UN climate change conference this month—and that includes hundreds of representatives from the fossil fuel industry who are sitting in on the talks and outnumbering representatives from some of the world’s most vulnerable countries, a new analysis has found.

  • India has lost 70 million hectares of farmland since 2015

    After a difficult two years of the covid-19 pandemic, Manjeet Singh was hopeful that 2022 would bring some cheer. A farmer from Harigarh village in Punjab’s Barnala district, Singh owns 4.04 hectares of farmland, the only source of his livelihood. But a series of extreme weather events this year led to financial losses, dampening the optimistic note he started the year with.

  • Pakistan FM seeks compensation for damages caused by floods

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Pakistan's foreign minister repeated calls for compensation for the unprecedented destruction caused to the country by this summer's flooding, saying debt relief could be a mechanism for doing so. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told The Associated Press on Wednesday at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt that the world is unequipped to deal with weather-related disasters of this scale and urged countries to find ways to address the issue. “There’s no pot of gold sitting anywhere or no financial international mechanism really available to deal with the tragedy of this scale,” he said.

  • Africa will lose 64% of GDP to climate change by 2100

    If African countries don’t change their current climate policies to align with the Paris Agreement, and continue suffering climate funding shortfalls from the west, they could lose 64% of their GDP due to climate change devastation according to a report (pdf) released by UK relief agency Christian Aid on Nov. 9.

  • God has nothing to do with rising global temperatures | Biology

    Developed countries have hesitated to address explicitly “loss and damage” that Pakistan and similar countries experience due to climate change.

  • US plan to tap businesses for green finance meets resistance

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — When it comes to helping poor nations cope with climate change, the United States government left its wallet at home. Unable to persuade Congress or the American public to spend billions of dollars more a year in climate financial aid, the U.S. government is trying to make it easier for private corporations to send cash to the developing world in exchange for looking green at home. The plan, announced Wednesday by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, essentially amounts to tapping private funds to finance developing nations' transition to clean energy by selling “high quality" carbon credits to companies trying to make their carbon emissions “net zero.”

  • 8 billion people: Four ways climate change and population growth combine to threaten public health, with global consequences

    Infectious diseases like COVID-19 top the list of health concerns. Marco Longari/AFP via Getty ImagesThere are questions that worry me profoundly as a population- and environmental-health scientist. Will we have enough food for a growing global population? How will we take care of more people in the next pandemic? What will heat do to millions with hypertension? Will countries wage water wars because of increasing droughts? These risks all have three things in common: health, climate change and

  • Gore announces fossil fuel emissions inventory at UN summit

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — A detailed inventory of the top known sources of greenhouse gas emitters launched by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt on Wednesday found that the top 14 individual polluters are all gas and oil fields and their associated facilities, despite their emissions being “significantly underreported.” The inventory was compiled by Climate TRACE, a coalition of researchers, data analysts and non-governmental organizations who use multiple open sources including satellite coverage, remote sensing and artificial intelligence to track who exactly is polluting, and how much. Emissions stemming from oil and gas production were already estimated to be about double what was reported to the U.N. last year and new data on methane leaks and flaring suggests that emissions are likely three times higher than what was reported, Gore said.

  • Pakistan facing ‘extraordinary and unprecedented’ climate-related events: Humanitarian

    Mercy Corps Country Director for Pakistan Dr. Farah Naureen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss developing nations’ demands for the UN climate change conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, loss and damage compensation from the largest historic emitters of greenhouse gases, and how climate change is impacting Pakistan.

  • The U.S. Is Giving Way Less Than Its Fair Share of Climate Aid

    The U.S.' outsize contribution to global emissions is not reflected in the climate finance it gives, data analysis shows.

  • China Points to Offer of Climate Aid to Boost Taiwan Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- China has offered Taiwan assistance to combat climate change, Beijing’s top envoy to the COP27 summit in Egypt said, using environmental policy to bolster its claim over the island.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn Doesn’t StopSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomStocks Skyrocket in Best Post-CPI Day o

  • COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply

    Could the key to securing the world's food supply for the future be hidden in the DNA of crops from the distant past? Scientists in Israel are creating a gene bank from the seeds of local wild crops, some that have survived for thousands of years since the birth of agriculture and that may help farmers deal with a harsher climate in the coming decades. In a eucalyptus grove nestled between an industrial zone and a new railroad under construction, botanist Alon Singer collected seeds from a number of plants recently spotted, including a variety of water mint, that will be frozen and stored at the Israel Plant Gene Bank at the Volcani Institute, the national agricultural R&D center.