Rains bring flooding, damage to parts of Redding. More wet weather through Wednesday

Heavy rain over the weekend and into Monday from an atmospheric river that took aim over California caused flooding and damage in portions of greater Redding.

The unsettled weather will continue through Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Shasta County through 5 p.m Monday.

"Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late evening and overnight," the forecast agency said.

The weather service issued a tornado warning for Butte County on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the downpours and runoff over the weekend and earlier Monday did some damage in Lake Redding Park, while the banks of Boulder Creek overflowed into the parking lot of WaterWorks Park on Lake Boulevard. The water park is closed for the season.

There were also reports of trees down in areas of Shasta County.

Power was out for about 550 customers in the Anderson area Monday afternoon, according to Pacific Gas & Electric’s outage map.

Most of the rain that had fallen overnight Sunday and into Monday hit north of Redding.

Over a 24-hour period, Shasta Dam had received about 3.75 inches as of 3 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said.

As of Sunday, Lake Shasta was 84% full and at 121% of its historical average, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

The lake’s elevation was 1,041 feet, up 10 feet from a week ago Sunday.

West of Redding, Brandy Creek near Whiskeytown Lake had gotten 4 inches over a 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, Redding Regional Airport — the city’s official rain gauge despite being one of the driest places in the area — had received 1.42 inches over the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Monday.

There is a flood watch in effect through 4 a.m. Wednesday for the northern Sacramento Valley, according to the National Weather Service. A wind advisory is in effect through 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Dakari Anderson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento, said more rain is expected Tuesday with the chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 40 miles per hour.

The rain will start to tail off Wednesday before it becomes mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday, Anderson said.

The weather will turn mostly cloudy Saturday with highs in the 60s.

