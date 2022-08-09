Rains in S. Korea turn Seoul's roads to rivers, leave 7 dead

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KIM TONG-HYUNG
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Yoon Suk-yeol
    South Korean politician, 13th President of South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Heavy rains drenched South Korea’s capital region, turning the streets of Seoul’s affluent Gangnam district into a river, leaving submerged vehicles and overwhelming public transport systems. At least seven people were killed and six others were missing.

Commuters slowly returned to work Tuesday morning after emergency crews worked overnight to clean up much of the mess. But there were concerns about further damage as torrential rain was forecast for the second day in a row.

While most of the Seoul metropolitan area’s subway services were back to normal operations, around 80 roads and dozens of riverside parking lots remained closed due to safety concerns.

President Yoon Suk Yeol called for public employers and private companies to adjust their commuting hours and urged aggressive action in restoring damaged facilities and evacuating people in danger areas to prevent further deaths. Moon Hong-sik, spokesperson of Seoul’s Defense Ministry, said the military was prepared to deploy troops to help with recovery efforts if requested by cities or regional governments.

The rain began Monday morning and intensified through the evening hours. Nearly 800 buildings in Seoul and nearby cities were damaged while more than 400 people were forced to evacuate from their homes, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.

People were seen wading through thigh-high waters Monday night in streets near the Gangnam subway station, one of Seoul’s most bustling business and leisure districts, where passenger cars, taxis and buses were stuck in mud-brown waters. Commuters evacuated as water cascaded down the stairs of the Isu subway station like a waterfall. In the nearby city of Seongnam, a rain-weakened hillside collapsed into a university soccer field.

Rescue workers failed to reach three people who called for help before drowning in a basement home in the Gwanak district of southern Seoul Monday night. Another woman drowned at her home in the nearby Dongjak district, where a public worker died while clearing up fallen trees, likely from electrocution. Choi Seon-yeong, an official from the Dongjak district ward office, said it wasn’t immediately clear whether the water was electrified because of a damaged power source or equipment the man was using.

Two people were found dead in the debris of a collapsed bus station and a landslide in the nearby city of Gwangju.

Four people went missing in southern Seoul’s Seocho district, which is also home to the private residence of Yoon, who, according to his office, spent hours on the phone receiving briefings and issuing instructions overnight as the rain flooded some of the streets near his high-rise apartment complex.

“The heavy rainfall is expected to continue for days … we need to maintain our sense of alert and respond with all-out effort,” Yoon said during a visit to the government’s emergency headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. He directed officials’ attention to areas vulnerable to landslides or flooding and to reducing the dangers of roads and facilities already damaged.

The country’s weather agency maintained a heavy rain warning for the Seoul metropolitan area and nearby regions on Tuesday and said the precipitation may reach 5 to 10 centimeters an hour (2 to 4 inches) in some areas. It said around 10 to 35 centimeters (4 to 14 inches) of more rain was expected across the capital region through Thursday.

More than 43 centimeters (17 inches) of rain were measured in Seoul’s hardest-hit Dongjak district from Monday to noon Tuesday. The per-hour precipitation in that area exceeded 14 centimeters (5.5 inches) at one point Monday night, which was the highest hourly downpour measured in Seoul since 1942.

Rainstorms also pounded North Korea, where authorities issued heavy rain warnings for the southern and western parts of the country. The North’s official Rodong Sinmun newspaper described the rain as potentially “disastrous” and called for measures to protect farmland and prevent flooding on the Taedong river, which flows through the capital, Pyongyang.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-More Chinese women delay or give up on having babies after zero-COVID ordeal

    Seeing Chinese authorities exercise extraordinary powers during a stringent COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai earlier this year altered Claire Jiang's life plans: she no longer wants to have babies in China. The phrase echoed the response of a man who was visited by authorities in hazmat suits threatening to punish his family for three generations for non-compliance with COVID rules. But, particular to China, its uncompromising "zero-COVID" policy of promptly stamping out any outbreaks with strict controls on people's lives may have caused profound damage on their desire to have children, demographers say.

  • In first visit to China, South Korean foreign minister seeks to reassure Beijing over U.S. ties

    South Korea foreign minister Park Jin is set for his first visit to China on Monday as President Yoon Suk-yeol's government seeks to reassure Beijing about their relationship despite stronger ties with the United States and tensions over Taiwan. Park is scheduled for a three-day stay in the eastern port city of Qingdao, during which he will hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Seoul's foreign ministry said. Park is the first high-level official to travel to China since Yoon took office in May.

  • ‘Dry lightning’ sparks the most destructive, expensive wildfires in California: study

    Dry lightning bursts are the leading cause of some of the biggest wildfire flare-ups in California’s history, a new study has found. So-called dry lightning — or lightning that occurs with less than 2.5 millimeters of rain — outbreaks are relatively rare, according to the study, published on Monday in Environmental Research: Climate. But such sparks can…

  • Iowa State basketball adds to blockbuster '23 recruiting class with Kansas City forward

    Kayden Fish, a 6-foot-6 forward from Kansas City, has committed to T.J. Otzelberger's program, he announced Monday.

  • Solomons PM's absence from memorial service was a 'missed opportunity' - U.S. official

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare did not attend a weekend dawn service for a key World War Two battle organised by the United States, with local media reporting it as a "snub". The Solomon Star News said Sogavare was due to give a speech on Sunday at the memorial service attended by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and ministers and officials from Japan, Australia and New Zealand, but he did not appear. Sherman told a news conference Sogavare was on the printed programme for the ceremony, which marked the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal, and when she met him later in the day she told him she was sorry he didn't attend.

  • Russia keeps investors from 'unfriendly' nations frozen out

    The Moscow Exchange said on Friday it would allow clients from "friendly" jurisdictions - or those that have not imposed sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine - to start trading after an almost six-month hiatus. But it later said this would apply only to the derivatives market, not the main stock market, and did not say when the wider access would be permitted. Analysts said the delay was partly due to concerns that investors from the European Union, United States and Britain - which are currently banned from trading in Moscow - might be able to use the resumption of trading by "friendly" nations as a back-door to offload any Russian stocks they still hold.

  • ‘Hansan’ Holds Off ‘Emergency Declaration’ for Busy Korea Box Office Weekend

    “Emergency Declaration,” a timely Korean-made action thriller, flew to an opening weekend of $6.5 million. But it was old-fashioned naval actioner “Hansan: Rising Dragon” that stayed afloat at the top of the South Korean box office for a second week. “Hansan,” a sequel to a 2014 record breaker, earned $9.18 million from over 1,600 screens, […]

  • COVID is surging again; health officials urge indoor masks, vaccinations, boosters

    “Hospitals are again struggling to find beds for inpatients,” a hospital official said. “It’s difficult to provide care for all those who need it.”

  • Will a disturbance in the Atlantic turn into a depression? What the forecast shows

    Forecasters are monitoring a disturbance in the Atlantic that now has a slightly higher chance of turning into a depression over the next couple of days.

  • Son Heung-min Named Brand Ambassador for Calvin Klein Underwear in South Korea

    The international soccer star will model the newest underwear styles, including Embossed Icon, the brand's signature style which is made with recycled materials.

  • Judge clears the way to end Trump-era "Remain In Mexico" policy

    The Biden administration is now free to terminate former President Trump's "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy after a lengthy legal battle. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez has been following this story and has the latest developments.

  • Nicki Minaj To Get Video Vanguard Award At MTV Awards

    The rap superstar will also perform at the ceremony later this month.

  • Indian Oil Corp unit to open 50 fuel stations in Sri Lanka to help alleviate crisis

    Sri Lanka has given approval for India's Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) to open 50 new fuel stations, a company official said on Monday, as part of efforts to reduce severe shortages that have crippled the island nation. Sri Lanka is caught in its worst financial crisis in more than 70 years as a shortage of foreign exchange has left it struggling to pay for essential imports of food, medicine and, critically, fuel. LIOC, the smaller player in the island's fuel supply duopoly, already has 216 fuel stations and will invest about 2 billion rupees ($5.5 million) on the expansion, its Managing Director Manoj Gupta told Reuters.

  • Meme stocks are surging again as big gains for AMC and GameStop suggest retail investors are shifting back to risk-on

    Despite the many risks, retail investors are willing to make another bet on the meme stocks as their share prices rocket higher.

  • India's newest budget carrier Akasa begins commercial operations

    India's newest budget carrier Akasa Air, which is backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, began commercial operations on Sunday with a maiden flight from the financial capital of Mumbai to the city of Ahmedabad. Starting from Sunday, Akasa Air will operate weekly flights from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, a commercial hub in the neighbouring state of Gujarat, the company said in a statement. "We want to serve our country by creating strong transportation links which are the underpinning of any economic growth engine" Vinay Dube, founder and CEO of the airline said in the statement.

  • South Korea Minister Offers to Quit in Another Hit for President

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s education minister offered to resign over a plan to reduce the school entry age a year to five, which ignited a backlash and dented already weak support for President Yoon Suk Yeol.Most Read from BloombergFBI Raid Focused on Material Trump Brought from White HouseChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsS&P 500 Finishes Lower After Wiping Out 1% Rally: Markets WrapPark Soon-ae, one of four

  • WH will communicate concerns to Beijing; Pentagon says China trying to 'manufacture' a Taiwan 'conflict'

    The White House said Monday that it will communicate "directly" to Beijing its unease with China's recent military exercises as tensions rise higher over Taiwan in the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to the self-governing democracy. President Joe Biden said Monday morning that he "not worried, but I'm concerned that they're moving as much as they are" when asked about China's recent maneuvers around Taiwan, an island that China considers a breakaway territory.

  • 6 useful things to keep in your office desk

    Find out some clever ways of improving your desk workspace with these unique gadgets you probably never knew existed.

  • Many rescued from flash flooding in Denver as Kentucky faces possibility of further floods

    Firefighters rescued at least 19 people in Denver, Colorado, after flash floods turned roadways into rivers Sunday night as Kentucky faced possible further storms.

  • The most delicious, TikTok-worthy iced coffee awaits you (at home) with the help of these viral products

    Start making your own cafe creations for less with the cutest set of drinking glasses and reusable straws, a cold brew coffee maker and handheld milk frothers.