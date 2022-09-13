Rains, mudslides prompt Southern California evacuations

STEFANIE DAZIO
·4 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of residents were under evacuation and shelter-in-place orders early Tuesday after heavy rains unleashed mudslides in a mountain area east of Los Angeles that burned two years ago, sending boulders and other debris across roads.

Firefighters went street by street in the community of Forest Falls Monday night to make sure no residents were trapped. Eric Sherwin, spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Fire Department, said crews hadn’t found anyone who needed to be rescued and no one was reported missing. Crews would canvas the neighborhoods again and begin cleanup efforts after sunrise, he said.

“We’re not gonna know the extent of things until we get to first light,” Sherwin said before dawn Tuesday.

Many structures in the area had varying levels of damage, Sherwin said, including a commercial building where the mud was so high it collapsed the roof.

The rains were the remnants of a tropical storm that brought high winds and some badly needed rainfall to drought-stricken Southern California last week, helping firefighters largely corral a wildfire that had been burning out of control about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of the mudslides.

The mud flows and flash flooding occurred in parts of the San Bernardino Mountains where there are burn scars — areas where there’s little vegetation to hold the soil — from the 2020 wildfires.

“All of that dirt turns to mud and starts slipping down the mountain,” Sherwin said.

One of the wildfires, the El Dorado Fire, was sparked by a smoke device used by a couple to reveal their baby’s gender. A firefighter died and the couple was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Concerns about additional mud and debris flows Monday night prompted authorities to put 2,000 homes in the San Bernardino Mountain communities of Oak Glen and Forest Falls under evacuation orders after nearly 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain fell on Yucaipa Ridge.

For some homes in Forest Falls, it was too late to evacuate and residents were told to shelter in place through the night because it was safer than venturing out.

“The roads are compromised or they’re covered in debris,” Sherwin said, adding that crews planned to work all night using heavy equipment to clear routes.

The mudslides came after a week that saw California endure a record-long heatwave. Temperatures in many parts of the state rocketed past 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius), and pushed the state’s electrical grid to the breaking point as air conditioners sucked up power. The Fairview Fire in Southern California and the Mosquito Fire burning east of Sacramento broke out and raged out of control.

The tropical storm aided crews battling the Fairview Fire about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. The 44-square-mile (114-square-kilometer) blaze was 56% contained by late Monday. Two people died fleeing the fire, which destroyed at least 30 homes and other structures in Riverside County.

The Mosquito Fire has grown to 76 square miles (197 square kilometers), with 16% containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. While crews were able to take advantage of cooler temperatures and higher humidity Monday to strengthen control lines, more than 5,800 structures in Placer and El Dorado counties remained under threat, and some 11,000 residents were under evacuation orders.

Smoky skies from wildfires in many areas of the West caused air quality to deteriorate Monday, with dangerous levels of particulate pollution detected by government and private monitors in portions of eastern Oregon and Washington, Northern California, central Idaho and western Montana. In some areas, people were told to avoid all outdoor activity until the pollution cleared.

In Washington, fire officials scrambled to secure resources for a blaze sparked Saturday in the remote Stevens Pass area that sent hikers fleeing and forced evacuations of mountain communities. As of Monday, the Bolt Creek Fire was 2% contained and had scorched nearly 12 square miles (31 square kilometers) of forestland about 65 miles (104 kilometers) northeast of Seattle. A larger incident management team and additional fire crews were slated to arrive Tuesday, officials said.

In Oregon, utility companies said Monday they restored power to tens of thousands of customers after shutting down service over the weekend to try to prevent wildfires during high winds, low humidity and hot temperatures.

Both Portland General Electric and Pacific Power enacted planned power shutoffs Friday amid the extreme fire danger. The utilities were concerned that the winds would cause live power lines to break or sag, making sparks that could ignite tinder-dry vegetation.

South of Portland, evacuation levels were reduced near the 135-square-mile (349-square-kilometer) Cedar Creek Fire, which has burned for over a month across Lane and Deschutes counties. Firefighters were protecting remote homes in Oakridge, Westfir and surrounding mountain communities. Sheriff’s officials warned people to remain ready to leave at a moment’s notice should conditions change.

Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In the last five years, California has experienced the largest and most destructive fires in its history.

___

For more AP coverage of the climate and environment: https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Recommended Stories

  • Rain, mudslides force Southern Calif. evacuations

    Heavy rains Monday unleashed mudslides in a mountain area east of Los Angeles that burned two years ago, sending boulders and other debris across roads and prompting evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for thousands of residents. (Sept. 13)

  • Evacuation ordered ahead of possible mud, debris flows in San Bernardino County

    Residents of Oak Glen were ordered to evacuate just after 9 p.m. Monday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay brought flash flooding to parts of Southern California.

  • Mudslides trap two dozen cars north of Los Angeles

    More than 50 people were rescued after mudslides trapped at least 24 cars in a mountainous Lake Hughes area north of Los Angeles on Sunday. (Sept. 12)

  • How California’s Heat Wave Impacts America’s Food Supply

    If you haven’t heard by now, let me tell you: California just endured a terrible heat wave. For over a week, temperatures were locked in triple digits during the day, inching down to a balmy 80 degrees at night. A heat wave exacerbates everything that’s already going wrong: power infrastructures falter, unhoused people are put further in danger, and forests are more prone to fire. The reality of climate change becomes more… well, real. In America, California is a bellwether of our need to adapt.

  • As California wildfire rages, volunteers help rescue horses, livestock

    When a wildfire began spreading out of control near her small ranch in Hemet, California, last Monday, Debby Taylor had one major concern: how to protect her donkeys. Taylor turned to Rena Salomon, a local woman whose nonprofit organization, Angel in a Hummer & HEART Foundation, transported some 800 animals from the danger zone over four grueling days with almost no rest. Salomon, 57, who has spent years doing disaster relief, decided to start an animal evacuation team after the Lilac fire in 2017 in southern California killed dozens of horses.

  • Flash flooding closes Cal State San Bernardino

    While Tropical Storm Kay may be gone, her impact still lingers. California State University, San Bernardino was shut down today after a flash flood brought in debris and flooded buildings on campus. Tena Ezzeddine reports.

  • Dozens of drivers trapped by mudslides as heavy rain and flash floods soak California

    Over 50 people were rescued over the weekend after getting trapped in mudslides triggered by the remnants of Hurricane Kay in Southern California.

  • Scientists pinpoint common vegetable that can lower high blood sugar levels by 50 per cent

    The vegetable was shown to lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels

  • SoCal to see warm, humid conditions on Tuesday

    The extreme heat and rain have left Southern California but some of the humidity will stick around for at least one more day.

  • Report: Injury to Steelers RB Najee Harris not considered serious

    There is a report that the injury Najee Harris suffered looked worse than it was.

  • Mudflow Surges Past Steakhouse in Southern California

    A dad in Yucaipa, California, was left wondering what might have happened if he’d been “two minutes earlier” on the school run on Monday, September 12, after a powerful “wall of mud” suddenly filled the road in front of him.Video by Roger Seheult shows the mudflow pouring past the Oak Glen Steak House on Oak Glen Road, causing a man standing closer by to run as it continued to come.The Yucaipa Police Department issued an evacuation order for the area due to the potential for mud and debris flow from a storm.Local media said bulldozers worked to clear roads, with mud and debris flows reported near burn scars from the 2020 Apple and El Dorado fires.The National Weather Service said heavy rainfall brought flooding to parts of southern California. Credit: Roger Seheult via Storyful

  • Boaters see spiraling plane plunge into lake, prompting a search in Georgia, cops say

    A body was found about 120 feet below the surface of the lake, which lies along the South Carolina border.

  • Review: Joel Dicker’s latest thriller ambitious but flawed

    In Joel Dicker’s fat new thriller, a famous novelist named Joel, vacationing in room No. 623 of the Hotel de Verbier in the Swiss Alps, is intrigued that the luxury resort has no room No. 622. The novel was translated from the original French by Robert Bononno.

  • Mud season added to the dictionary

    Mud season added to the dictionary

  • Downpours Result in Mudslide in Los Angeles County

    The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to multiple cars trapped by a mudflow in Los Angeles County, California, on Sunday, September 11, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of heavy downpours in the area.Local news reported about 50 people were stranded due to the mudslide, and firefighters used LAFD helicopters to rescue some individuals.LA County Public Works said road maintenance crews had also responded to the mudslide and advised motorists to avoid the area.Footage captured by Paul Kay shows a tractor working to clear the debris and floodwaters streaming down the road. Credit: Paul Kay via Storyful

  • Warriors' Steph Curry says 'hell yeah' to idea of Kevin Durant reunion

    In an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine, Steph Curry made it clear what his thoughts were on playing with Kevin Durant again.

  • Arizona storms bring in over an inch of rain, with dozens of Sky Harbor flights diverted

    Parts of the Valley saw over an inch of rain, and Sky Harbor Airport had to divert over two dozen flights in the wake of the thunderstorms.

  • The One Nutrient You Are Probably Missing for Brain Health (and Foods That Have It)

    Trying to keep your brain health in check is a no-brainer (pun intended). Since having a healthy brain is essential to our ability to communicate effectively, make decisions, and generally live an independent and productive life, it is no wonder why so many people are focused on keeping this key organ in tip-top shape.A wide variety of factors can impact our brain health, and not all factors are within our control (we're looking at you, age and genetics). But factors like our dietary choices may

  • Akshay Kumar's ad on road safety criticised for promoting dowry

    The ad, starring Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, has been criticised for allegedly promoting dowry.

  • Hurricane center tracking 2 tropical systems: Could one become Fiona?

    FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King has the forecast.