Rains pound Southern California amid major storm

Rain drenched Southern California Tuesday as a powerful storm slid down the drought-stricken state, snarling traffic as vehicles spun out and raising the threat of mudslides in areas scarred by wildfires. (Dec. 14)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Big California storm dumps snow, drenches parched regions

    Motorists spun out on whitened mountain passes and residents wielded umbrellas that flopped in the face of fierce winds as Northern California absorbed even more rain and snow on Monday, bringing the possibility of rockslides and mudslides to areas scarred by wildfires following an especially warm and dry fall across the U.S. West. Kirkwood Mountain Resort was closed Monday, saying on social media that it was not safe to open with 17 inches (43 centimeters) of overnight snow and high winds. A California Highway Patrol car in Truckee nudged a big-rig up a snowy hill while smaller vehicles spun out, resulting in minor bumps and bruises but no real injuries, CHP Officer Carlos Perez said. The multiday storm, a powerful “atmospheric river” weather system that is sucking up moisture from the Pacific Ocean, raised the threat of flooding and was expected to dump more than 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow on the highest peaks in California and Nevada and drench other parts of the two states before it moves on midweek, forecasters said.

  • Pacific storm to bring heavy rain and mountain snow to Southern California, raising concern in burn scars

    Up to 5 inches of rain could fall by midweek in hilly areas of California, leading to localized flooding. Worry is particularly acute in areas where recent wildfires have left little vegetation and unstable hillsides.

  • Evacuation orders issued in recent storm areas ahead of big storm

    A strong storm system is expected to drench much of Southern California with rain and cover mountain tops with snow Tuesday morning.

  • Strong rain drenches Southern California

    Rain drenched Southern California on Tuesday as a powerful storm slid down the state, snarling traffic as vehicles spun out and raising the threat of mudslides in areas scarred by wildfires.

  • Biggest storm of year batters Southern California: What you need to know

    The heavy rain is accompanied by flash-flood warnings and concerns about mudslides. Here's what you need to know.

  • Mysterious 8-foot mound swelled up in Detroit street. Now we know why.

    A combination of heavy materials and unstable ground led to the 8-feet-high mound that swelled up in southwest Detroit, an investigation has found.

  • Dr. Oz claims the Philadelphia Inquirer is trying to silence him by using his real name

    "I've done thousands of heart surgeries. They don't want to call me doctor anymore. I won't be canceled," Oz said in a recent Twitter campaign video.

  • Vehicles stranded in the LA River amid heavy rainfall

    On Dec. 14, firefighters in Los Angeles, California, were on a rescue mission to survey cars that were swept away by raging waters.

  • Atmospheric river brings heavy rain to Valley, snow to Sierra. Here’s how much fell

    Some areas have received nearly 6 inches of rain.

  • Missing Girlfriend Of Ex-NFL Player Kevin Ware Connected To Human Remains In Texas

    The suspected human remains of a missing Texas woman, who was dating former San Francisco 49ers tight end, Kevin Ware, have been recovered nearly eight months after she vanished, officials announced on Friday. On Dec 9, possible remains —which authorities say they believe belong to 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski — were discovered in northern Harris County, outside of Houston. The exact location from which the remains were excavated wasn’t released by law enforcement. The cause and manner of death ha

  • Toyota unveils an electric truck to compete with the F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T

    With the electric F-150 Lightning months away from customers, Toyota is showing off the battery-powered truck that could challenge it.

  • ‘Giant snapping turtle’ prompts 911 calls in Pennsylvania. It’s not a native species

    A wildlife officer said he “captured the beast!”

  • Car in Niagara Falls rescue attempt went over brink

    A car that was stuck partly submerged near the brink of Niagara Falls after a daring rescue attempt last week went over the falls this weekend and cannot be seen from the shore, state parks officials said Monday. The car was last seen in the churning rapids above the American Falls at about 9 p.m. Saturday amid rising water and heavy winds. The car was gone from the brink by daybreak Sunday when the water receded, according to a statement from the state parks department.

  • Paris taxi firm suspends use of Tesla Model 3 cars after accident

    PARIS (Reuters) -Leading Paris taxi company G7 has suspended the use of all Tesla Model 3 cars in its fleet after a serious accident involving one of the vehicles over the weekend, it said on Tuesday. A company executive said it would suspend the use of 37 Tesla Model 3 cars in its fleet until a police investigation into the case is completed. G7 Deputy Chief Executive Yann Ricordel told Reuters the taxi driver, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, was taking his family to a restaurant when the accident happened on Saturday evening. Ricordel cited Tesla as saying on Monday that an initial inquiry had ruled out a technical dysfunction of the vehicle.

  • Winter storm warning issued for Sierra Nevada, San Joaquin Valley

    A winter storm promises to wallop the Sierra Nevada with up to 10 feet of snow and deliver much-needed rain across the parched San Joaquin Valley floor.

  • NASA craft 'touches' sun for 1st time, dives into atmosphere

    A NASA spacecraft has officially “touched” the sun, plunging through the unexplored solar atmosphere known as the corona. Scientists announced the news Tuesday during a meeting of the American Geophysical Union. The Parker Solar Probe actually flew through the corona in April during the spacecraft’s eighth close approach to the sun. Launched in 2018, Parker was 8 million miles (13 million kilometers) from the center of the sun when it first crossed the jagged, uneven boundary between the solar atmosphere and outgoing solar wind.

  • College Football Bowl Games: Ranking All 43. How Good Is Your Bowl?

    How good are all the bowl games? How good are the matchups? We rank all 43 from the best-looking to the worst. How good is your bowl game?

  • Cracks could cause key ice shelf holding back "Doomsday Glacier" to collapse

    Scientists have detected new cracks in the key ice shelf that buttresses Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier, indicating that the ice shelf could break apart within the next five years. Why it matters: The destruction of the ice shelf could accelerate the movement of inland ice into the sea, eventually causing sea levels to rise by several feet and endangering coastal communities worldwide, per the Washington Post.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play

  • Storm Drenching Drought-Stricken California, US West

    A major storm is bringing rain and snow to California and other drought-stricken West states (Dec. 13)

  • Hagerty announces 2022 list of classic cars to buy before values take off

    Hagerty's 2022 list of classic cars to buy before their values skyrocket just released, consisting of 10 vehicles about to get more expensive.