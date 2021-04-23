Rain, thunderstorms return to Kansas City Friday, forecast says

Rain will return to the Kansas City area for the second part of the day Friday, dampening any Friday night plans, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“It’s gonna be a rainy finish to the week,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We’re expecting rain and even thunderstorms to return as early as lunchtime and through the afternoon with highs today only in the upper 50s. Nuisance weather is in the forecast for today.”

Wave one of rain is heading east with more rain expected later today. Highs will end up in the upper 50s with lots of clouds expected today. Hang tight, we get a lot warmer (and stay dry) this weekend! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/4EglgquckA — Karli Ritter (@KarliRitter) April 23, 2021

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue for the drive home. Temperatures will be limited to 50s on Friday, she said. The rain is expected to linger in the metro Friday night before it starts to depart after midnight.

By daybreak on Saturday, the metro will still be fighting clouds, but it will be dry. Kansas City will settle into a stretch of nice weather.

“Perfect timing with the upcoming weekend right around the corner and it is looking rather warm as well as we progress through the next several days,” Ritter said.

Temperatures on Saturday will be cooler than average with highs only in the low 60s. The average high for this time of year in Kansas City is 68 degrees.

“We make a jump on Sunday into the 70s and then we see 80s back for Monday and Tuesday,” Ritter said. “Tuesday overnight into Wednesday, rain and thunderstorms returned cooling us down for the middle of next week.”