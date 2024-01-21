Rainstorm arrives in Southern California

Keep your umbrellas handy as rainstorms will continue soaking Southern California through the weekend and into next week.

“We certainly have a lot more rain and snow coming into Southern California,” said KTLA Meteorologist Kaj Goldberg. “This is just Round One. We’ve got a couple more fronts that will push through SoCal.”

Rainfall is expected through Monday with around 0.5 to 2 inches of rain across the coastal and valley regions and 2 to 4 inches in the foothills and mountains, according to the National Weather Service. Southwest-facing slopes will receive even more rainfall.

On Saturday, showers across Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the Inland Empire, will continue through Monday night. Lingering showers across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties could last through Wednesday.

Incoming rainstorms for Southern California on Monday, Jan, 22, 2024. (KTLA)

A Winnter Weather Advisory is in effect through Sunday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. (KTLA)

Rainstorm totals for Southern California on the weekend from Jan. 20-22, 2024. (National Weather Service)

Thunderstorm potential for Southern California from Jan. 20-22, 2024. (National Weather Service)

Chances of thunderstorms will be most active on Monday from noon through the evening.

The wet weather will create hazardous driving conditions throughout the Southland, with limited visibility and possible road flooding.

“If you are headed out, please be very careful driving over the next couple of days, especially when heading to work or school on Monday morning,” Goldberg advised. “Monday morning will be very dicey. Streets will be slick. Leave yourself plenty of extra time to get to work or school.”

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through Sunday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m., but will likely be extended into Monday, Goldberg said.

Snowfall is expected at elevations over 6,500 feet with 6-12 inches of snow possible above resort levels, according to NWS.

High surf and flood advisories are in effect for coastal areas from Oxnard to Long Beach until Sunday night at 10 p.m.

Officials are urging the public to prepare and take caution during rainstorms. Some ways to prepare for the stormy weather include:

Clearing out debris from rain gutters and waterways

Having a backup plan for any outdoor activities

Avoiding any flooded roads

Using extra caution when driving due to slick roadways

Staying up to date with the current forecast for any changes

Overnight rain totals on Saturday night include:

Redondo Beach – .7 inches

Long Beach – .45 inches

Downtown L.A. – .3 inches

Santa Ana – .47 inches

Woodland Hills – .28 inches

Whittier – .35 inches

Topanga – .41 inches

Chino Airport – .25 inches

The latest storm warnings and rainfall totals can be viewed on the National Weather Service’s website.

A rainstorm forecast from KTLA’s Meteorology team can be seen in the video player above.

