Rainstorm, mild air to close out 2018 and begin 2019 in northeastern US

2018 will end and 2019 will begin with a rainstorm and a surge of mild air over much of the northeastern United States.

A lack of arctic air in the Northeast is forecast to set the stage for the next storm to bring all or mostly rain to the region, which has been the case for the last several storms. Arctic air will be pent up over the Plains and Rockies.

Only a few of the colder nooks and crannies in northern New York state and New England have the potential for a period of snow and significant ice at the onset. However, in some of these northern tier locations, enough snow and ice may occur to snap tree limbs and cause sporadic power outages.

Rain will erupt over the South Central states to the Ohio Valley on Monday.

As the storm tracks northeastward, expect rain to spread into the central Appalachians during Monday afternoon.



Rain is forecast to pick up over the upper mid-Atlantic coast, eastern Great Lakes and southwestern New England during the early evening hours as New Year's Eve and First Night activities ramp up.

Pittsburgh may join nearly a dozen other major cities in the eastern United States that have already set a record amount of rainfall for the year.



If Pittsburgh receives 0.36 of an inch of rain from this storm by the end of Monday evening, it will have surpassed the current record of 57.43 inches of rain in one year set in 2004.

The heaviest rain is likely to fall on New England and from the central Appalachians to the central Gulf coast with this storm. These areas may experience urban and small stream flooding.

However, enough rain will fall to soak those who will be waiting outside for hours at Times Square in New York City. The heaviest rain may have departed Times Square around midnight, but is likely to fall on Boston from midnight to 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

In addition to rain, fog may be a problem for those on the road and catching a flight.

Very little rain may fall from central Virginia and southeastern Maryland on south with this storm. It may only rain a few hours in the swath from Philadelphia to Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

During the middle of the night into the early morning hours on Tuesday, the rain and spotty snow and ice on its northern end will overspread the balance of New England.