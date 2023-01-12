Rainwater rights in California

Reuters

A large number of U.S. army tanks and military vehicles began arriving at the Dutch port of Vlissingen on Wednesday, before heading to Poland and Lithuania as part of efforts to strengthen NATO's eastern flank. The equipment includes M-1 Abrams tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, of Fort Hood, Texas. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, NATO has been strengthening its battle groups in states from the Baltic Sea in the north to the Black Sea in the south.