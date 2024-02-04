Rainy, Breezy Sunday Followed by Generally Dry Week Ahead

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)– Sunday plans will likely be inside for most across the Wiregrass.

Rounds of showers and heavy rain will begin just after midnight Sunday morning and continue through much of the day.

The on-and-off rain could lead to some localized, isolated flooding in places. But, the Weather Prediction Center has Southeast Alabama only under a level one (marginal) risk of experiencing any flooding.

Rainfall amounts will be, at most, one inch. Higher amounts up to two inches are possible but unlikely.

The increased rain chances come as a low pressure system moves over the area and dives southeastward into the Gulf of Mexico. Since the Wiregrass will be on the north side of the low, only rain is expected, which may be heavy at times.

As the low travels over the area, winds will be gusty at times. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour are possible with gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

Most rainfall will move out of the area by 4 p.m., but a few scattered showers will continue into the overnight hours and Monday morning. Rain chances will be completely wiped out late Monday morning.

Besides the rain chances, temperatures will be lower between Tuesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s while lows will bottom out in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A warming trend begins Friday ahead of the next storm system, which will arrive Saturday.

