Rainy and cool weekend underway

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking rain and cool weather rolling into our area this weekend.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Saturday morning, Action News Jax’s First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking some light showers this morning will increase in coverage through the afternoon.

Steady rain will overspread most of our area tonight as temperatures cool into the 50s.

No threat for thunderstorms or severe weather.

Showers will gradually end from north to south on Sunday. Southeast Georgia will be mostly dry Sunday morning with light rain lasting across Northeast Florida into the afternoon.

Daytona will be wet today and tomorrow, impacting races.

Rain totals this weekend will range from around a half inch across SE GA to an inch along the I-10 corridor to around 1.5-2″ south of Jax (and 2″+ for central FL).

Sunday will be chilly with highs only in the 50s.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

TODAY: Rain increasing through the day. HIGH: 63

TONIGHT: Chilly rain. LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Chilly with rain gradually ending in the afternoon. HIGH: 56

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. 43/60

TUESDAY: Sunny. 38/66

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 39/70

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 43/75

FRIDAY: Cloudy with showers. 55/74

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.