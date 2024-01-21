Rainy day along the Central Coast, more on the way
Amazon Prime Video is said to be downsizing its Africa and Middle East operations in a move that will affect teams in the two regions; according to a report in Deadline, the company will instead focus on European originals. Following the changes, Prime Video will stop contracting originals in Africa and Middle East markets. Additionally, the company plans to split the European team into two groups: the EU Established to focus on the U.K., Germany, Italy, France, and Spain markets and the EU Emerging to oversee operations in Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg), the Nordics, and Central and Eastern Europe, the report said.
New York City recorded its first measurable snowfall in nearly two years on Tuesday, breaking a record stretch of more than 700 days without significant accumulation.
Some conservative Supreme Court justices signaled Wednesday they are ready to overrule a legal doctrine that gives federal agencies wide leeway, which could curb the power regulators have to intervene in many industries.
Packing a higher-res camera, a brighter screen and a whole host of new AI features, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is setting the bar for every other flagship phone due out later this year.
Sierra Space is joining Rocket Lab as a current or formerly VC-backed space company to land a major satellite deal with the military. The Space Development Agency (SDA) selected Sierra, along with Lockheed Martin and L3Harris, to build 54 satellites in deals collectively worth $2.5 billion. The news, announced today, follows news from last week that Rocket Lab landed a similar contract for up to $515 million.
While the show, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, is branching out on TikTok to find new fans, I traveled to New Jersey to get to the heart of the series.
Alabama is hiring an excellent coach, and DeBoer will have every resource available. But following a legend isn't easy, and Alabama is only one coach removed from being the butt of jokes.
Learn more about state and local first-time home buyer programs, where to find them, and how you can qualify.
Much of the U.S. is bracing for more extreme winter weather over the next week. Jay Bonafede, communications director for the American Red Cross, spoke to Yahoo News about how people should prepare for extreme winter weather.
Brunswick, the biggest recreational boat maker in the world, isn’t sitting pat waiting for the future to happen. CEO David Foulkes has been pushing the boating and marine tech company into the future — and CES was the best place to show off its latest wares.
Google is set to build a new subsea cable connecting Chile with Australia, via French Polynesia -- the first such cable to directly connect South America with Asia-Pacific. Dubbed "Humboldt," after German polymath and explorer Alexander von Humboldt, the new cable is the latest in more than a dozen similar subsea cables that Google has invested in over the past 15 years, a journey that kicked off in 2010 with Unity that stretched some 6,000 miles across the Pacific Ocean from California to Japan. While countless other submarine cables traverse the Pacific Ocean, they substantively connect Asia with North America, though some do snake down the Pacific coast from the U.S and Mexico to various landing points in the South of the continent.
Several storm systems are threatening most regions of the U.S. with heavy rainfall, flooding, tornadoes and "ferocious" blizzard conditions.
Hurts injured the finger during the Eagles' Week 18 loss to the Giants.
Every few years, a new startup takes a stab at automatic pill dispensers to help with drug adherence and to prevent people from accidentally dosing more than they should. Makes sense: For many of us, as we get older, more and more medicines join the lineup that keeps us ticking along. Unfortunately, memories get fuzzy, and forgetting to take -- or doubling up -- medicines can have disastrous consequences.
In a sea of AI-enabled gadgets at CES, the rabbit r1 (all lowercase, they insist) stands out not just for its high-vis paint job and unique form factor, but because of its dedication to the bit. The idea behind the $200 r1 is simple: It lets you keep your phone in your pocket when you need to do some simple task like ordering a car to your location, looking up a few places to eat where you're meeting friends or finding some lodging options for a weekend on the coast. "We're not trying to kill your phone," said CEO and founder Jesse Lyu on a call with press ahead of the Las Vegas tech show.
Trade talk constantly surrounds Toronto, but in Schröder, the franchise has a hand well-versed in the ups and downs of the NBA marketplace.