Rainy or dry for SC this spring? Cold weather much longer? What Farmers Almanac and NWS predict

The winter chill is still in the South Carolina air, but not for long.

Spring is just around the corner for the Palmetto State, with the official start of the season set for March 19 in the northern hemisphere. Soon trees and flowers will bloom in earnest, some animals will emerge from hibernation and for many residents, the dreaded spring cleaning will begin.

But after months of a fairly uneventful winter, what kind of weather can South Carolina expect for spring this year?

According to the Farmer’s Almanac and the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, expect rain — lots of it. Here are the details.

Farmer’s Almanac spring predictions

The Farmer’s Almanac predicts a balmy, stormy spring for the Southeast, with plenty of showers and thunderstorms.

A map showing the spring weather outlook according to Farmer’s Almanac.

The extended forecast of the Farmer’s Almanac states that South Carolina can expect moderately colder weather in March until temperatures turn much warmer the week of March 16. From there, expect thunderstorms and showers throughout the rest of the month.

Thunderstorms will kick off the first week of April, followed by more showers that may threaten the opening round of the Masters Tournament in Georgia on April 11, Farmer’s Almanac says. Expect more rounds of stormy weather but also more chilly weather in late April.

South Carolina will get a dose of dry, hot weather in the first week of May. However, thunderstorm activity will return, with possible severe weather the week of May 16. Afterward, very warm, dry weather will return, followed by some localized thunderstorms and showers to round out the month.

How the Almanac makes its predictions

Founded in 1818, the Farmers’ Almanac uses a secret formula that includes components such as “sunspot activity, tidal action, the position of the planet,” to predict long-range weather forecasts. The forecasts are typically made two years in advance. Fans of the Farmers’ Almanac have, over the years, calculated that the predictions are accurate 80-85% of the time.

NWS spring predictions

The NWS Climate Prediction Center forecast appears mostly in line with the almanac this season. The center forecasts a 33% to 40% chance of temperatures leaning above average for March through May in South Carolina. The center also predicts a greater 40% to 50% chance of rainfall leaning above normal for the state through spring.

A map showing temperature predictions from March through May, according to the NWS Climate Prediction Center.

A U.S. map showing rain predictions for March through May, according to the NWS Climate Prediction Center.