Rainy Memphis weekend: Mid-South could see up to 3 inches of rain through Monday

It's that time of year in Memphis where the rain outweighs the sunshine.

Rain is coming to Memphis for the rest of the week, so make sure those umbrellas are working ahead of time. Starting Thursday, there will be heavy rain and high winds. The rain will continue through the weekend into Monday.

Temperatures will continue to range from the mid 50s to mid 60s for the highs. Lows will be in the 50s and upper 40s over the weekend.

Here is the weekend forecast.

Heavy winds on Thursday and Friday

According to the National Weather Service forecast discussion, Thursday afternoon into early evening is expected to see an increase in winds due to a tightening surface pressure gradient. Isolated to scattered rain showers may occur along and west of the river during the afternoon, with better chances expected Thursday night into Friday morning as height falls overspread the area and a front moves into the Mid-South.

Windy and conditions are expected Thursday. Southerly winds of 15-25 mph are likely across portions of the Mid-South with gusts near 35 mph. The strongest winds will occur mainly along and west of the Mississippi River. A Wind Advisory may be needed for this period. pic.twitter.com/SIf0zWguP4 — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) February 6, 2024

The front is projected to slow down and become nearly stationary across the region from Friday into the weekend. There's a chance for strong thunderstorms into Friday night but the overall threat should be minimal.

Long-term models suggest the potential for heavy rainfall, with total amounts averaging around 1.5 to 3 inches from Thursday afternoon through Monday, particularly affecting areas along the I-40 corridor to central Mississippi, warranting continued monitoring in subsequent model updates.

5-Day Forecast Memphis

Thursday brings a 20% chance of rain in the afternoon that continues into the evening. The high for the day will be 62 degrees and the low will be 56 degrees. There is an 80% chance of rain overnight

Friday sees an 80% chance of rain for the day. The high will be near 69 degrees. The low for the evening will be about 57 degrees. There will be a 70% chance of rain for the evening with a chance of thunderstorms.

Saturday has showers likely for the day with a 70% chance. The temperature will have a high of 62 degrees and a low of 47 degrees. There will be a 60% chance of rain overnight.

Sunday will have a 60% chance of rain for the day and evening. There will be a high of 55 degrees and a low of 40 degrees.

Monday will see a lightening of rain with only a 40% chance for the day and evening. There will be a high near 50 degrees and a low of 36 degrees. Skies will be partly sunny.

Memphis-area weather radar

