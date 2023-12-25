Rainy start to Christmas Day
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Widespread rain expected before 3pm today as many families will be opening presents on Christmas morning. The rain chances decrease during the late afternoon and evening hours.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Widespread rain expected before 3pm today as many families will be opening presents on Christmas morning. The rain chances decrease during the late afternoon and evening hours.
Christmas is here — if you haven't gotten all your shopping done, here's your chance to get all your presents with just a click of the mouse.
More than 241,000 fans of the $5 wonder can't be wrong!
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde run through the remaining bowl games for the second part of this year’s Bowl Bonanza.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap all the Christmas Eve NFL action from Sunday and give their instant takeaways and analysis. Fitz and Frank start off by highlighting the biggest games of the day, including the Miami Dolphins defeating the Dallas Cowboys, Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns showing that they're contenders and the Detroit Lions winning a division for the first time since 1993. Next, the dynamic duo move on to recapping the rest of Saturday and Sunday's games one by one, as Fitz and Frank go back and forth on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their win streak, the New York Jets and whether jobs should be on the line, a disappointing showing from the Indianapolis Colts and more. The hosts finish off the show by giving their expectations for the Christmas Day games.
Take classes taught by experts and celebrities at the top of their field.
The suspect in the shooting reportedly remains at large, with his motive unknown.
For many homeowners, living on a Christmas block is more than putting up decorations and stringing lights each year – it’s a lifestyle they buy into before they even move in.
Jorge Martin breaks down how Tampa Bay's top wide receiver just might be the biggest draft-day steal at the position and possibly a league winner.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys at Dolphins game.
The AFC South still has a three-way tie for first place.
Britney, Pam, Harry, John and more: Who wouldn't love to receive a great memoir? Audible Premium Plus is on sale for 60% off!
Also on deck: an RCA home theater projector for less than $30, an Emeril-endorsed air fryer for less than $80 and so much more.
From Sephora to Zappos, these are our favorite holiday gift cards — and you can present them digitally or in person!
Christmas Eve is here, and this two-for-one deal is one of the best we've seen — but it's your last chance to grab it!
Big, sturdy and waterproof, here's the sane way to send your holiday centerpiece to bed.
Plus, score a bestselling knife set for over 60% off and a top-rated massage gun marked down by over 50%, to name a few.
Take classes taught by experts and celebrities at the top of their field.
'No worries, Sasquatch': The easy-to-use gizmo with nearly 7,000 five-star fans has got your back ... upper lip, armpits and more.
The Bills found themselves in a much closer game than expected.
The Bills face another high-stakes game as they look to stay alive for the postseason.