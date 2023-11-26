A rainy Sunday afternoon before a wintry mix

TechCrunch

Tiger Global Management is going through a major management change. Per a message from founder Chase Coleman sent this afternoon to investors of the 22-year-old venture- and hedge-fund outfit and obtained by TechCrunch, Coleman is taking over both the outfit's public company investing and private equity businesses, while the longtime head of the latter, Scott Shleifer, becomes a senior advisor, a role that is a full-time position with no end date, per a source with knowledge of the maneuver. According to Coleman, the decision was made by Shleifer, largely because Shleifer and his family have "made their home in Florida and want to stay there."