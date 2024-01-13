Rainy week in New York triggers coastal flood warnings

NEW YORK — A soggy week in the Big Apple, culminating in a lengthy overnight rainstorm, triggered flood watches for parts of New York on Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood watch warning, sounding the alarm in particular for communities across southern Queens County, where residents faced as much as 2 1/2 feet of flooding.

“This will result in numerous road closures and widespread flooding of low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront,” according to the NWS. “Vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront will likely become flooded and destroyed. Flooding will also extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays.”

Coastal flood advisories were also issued for rest of city as well as the Bronx and North Queens until 2 p.m. and until 3 p.m. in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Staten Island.

Video shared on social media show rising waters in different parts of the city, including one that shows waves lapping over railings and covering a walkway on the west side of Manhattan.

The flooding, worsened by high tides, was also fueled by a overnight rain storm Friday into Saturday. According to the NWS, nearly of New York saw between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall. Approximately 0.89 inches of rain was dumped in Central Park while Islip contended with 1.31 inches, the agency added.

The storm similarly added to flooding woes in New Jersey, where highwaters left some residents trapped inside buildings in Edgewater. Several rescues were carried out there on Saturday, WABC reported.

The Passaic River, for the second time in 3 weeks, also climbed above flood levels, inundating nearby neighborhoods with water.

“Yesterday we had 12 rescue operations,” Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh told the news outlet.

“You had localized flooding and you had people disregarding the barricades and driving into the water,” he continued. “Turn around, don’t drown. That’s what has to happen amongst individuals who choose to drive in this climate.”

The National Weather Service urged residents to take “necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.”

“If travel is required,” it added, “do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.”