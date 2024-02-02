Rainy weekend ahead in Kansas City area. Who will get wet and who will likely stay dry?

A wet weekend awaits parts of the Kansas City area, but before the rain falls folks will get another day of sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Warm temperatures are expected Friday and continue into the weekend, reaching 20 to 25 degrees above normal on Friday and Saturday, the weather service said.

In the Kansas City metro, mostly sunny skies will help temperatures climb into the mid-60s on Friday. Typically this time of year in Kansas City, temperatures are 40 degrees. Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40s.

With increased cloud cover expected on Saturday, conditions will be a few degrees cooler, with temperatures expected to be limited to around 60 degrees.

Widespread rain is expected to move into the Kansas City area on Saturday night, mainly for the southwestern half to two-thirds of the Kansas City forecast area, according to the weather service’s forecast discussion.

“Unfortunately, it looks like northern to northeastern Missouri will miss out on this beneficial rainfall,” the weather service said.

South of a line from St. Joseph to Sedalia, rainfall totals will steadily increase from a quarter to three-quarters of an inch in the Kansas City area to around an inch in areas in the far southwestern parts of the forecast area, the weather service said.

Rain is expected to linger into Sunday, mainly before noon.

Local Radar Image

While cooler temperatures are expected Sunday, upper 40s, they will warm back up to the 50s and near 60s for most of next week. After this weekend, the next best chance of rain will be Thursday.