Raise corn or electricity? Decision approaches on $165M McCook County solar farm

Nov. 14—SALEM, S.D. — Ray Townsend's 155-acre farm field has been in his family for over a century; it's the farm he was raised on alongside his four younger siblings.

But last year, he made a choice.

Now he's one of six McCook County landowners who are poised to secure a windfall for themselves and their county — by agreeing with National Grid Renewables to convert productive ag land into a 730-acre solar farm for the next 25 years. If approved and built immediately, it could be up and running by fall 2026, with a planned construction cost of $165 million.

The project provides a windfall of money for the county's tax coffers and to the landowners involved. Townsend's property, located southeast of Canistota, has been in his family for over a century as he now lives in Sioux Falls.

"We became interested for the significant economic benefit it will bring to the area ... It is possibly some of the best farm ground in the country, my neighbors may prefer that I raise corn instead of electricity. But that is not for them to choose," Townsend said.

Across the road, D.J. Buseman is a cow-calf rancher, the father of two boys and now — one of a number of local neighbors who stand in staunch opposition. He questions the promises of a large payout.

Instead, he tells a different story. He fears the solar farm will lead to reductions of his and others' property values, open a wave of more solar farms, with each one damaging a local economy based largely on agriculture.

"They're not making any more farmland, and to have it swallowed up by solar panels, instead of having the opportunity to farm it, is something I'm against," Buseman said.

The project is one of a few solar farms that have begun trickling into South Dakota. Long trailing wind energy's expansion in the state, solar is now being driven forward by a number of elements, including a huge nationwide injection of federal solar energy subsidies in 2022.

Much of the clash that has played out in McCook County has seen a feeling of distrust arise from neighbors, with National Grid Renewables claiming that some of their attempts at outreach have gone unheeded. It is an example of the tangled agricultural, economic, energy and policy interests involved with renewable energy development.

On Thursday, Nov. 16, the McCook County Commission will have to make a decision, which boils down to one question, as stated in the county's special solar farm ordinances in place since 2020:

Can the project be done while "ensuring the protection of health, safety, and welfare of the public while also avoiding adverse impacts to agricultural lands, conservation lands, rural residences, and other sensitive areas?"

The meeting is being held at 9 a.m. in the McCook County Courthouse basement in Salem. In addition to Townsend, the other project participants include Bruce and Julie Otto; Stanley and Ruth Sperling; Rhonda and John Miller; RaeA1 Farms, LLC; and Kevin Van Winkle.

For Townsend, driving his signature is the payout promised — to the tune of a threefold increase to his income for 25 years. He said others cite similar reasons. He has been a caretaker for his family through much of his life, and for his land since 2002, when he began helping his mother run their leasing operations after his father died.

"After she passed away, we inherited the land and we formed this partnership," Townsend said of he and his siblings. "I've been essentially doing the same thing for the partnership as I did for my mom."

The landowners in McCook County now mirror a trend seen across South Dakota over the last 15 years of wind energy's rollout: driven forward by substantial financial incentives, the allure of local dollars has also won over numerous landowners, accelerating the swift expansion of clean energy.

Bringing the dollars to McCook County will also benefit the county as a whole, Townsend said.

National Grid Renewables (NGR) claim that for 25 years the solar farm will also bring a total injection of about $330,000 annually in tax dollars to McCook County — one-twelfth of the county's entire annual budget last year. Each year, that's $168,000 for the nearby Canistota School District, $118,000 for the county government, and the remaining $50,000 going to the local Grant Township. NGR has said the project will employ as many as 150 individuals during construction, but will support two or three full-time jobs long term.

The landowner payments are set, agreed upon in a contract. The county's income from the project is, too, with a potential caveat.

Like wind energy,

solar's local money

largely stems from the nameplate capacity tax and the production tax — two special state taxes for renewable energy projects that replace normal property taxes.

Instead, calculated using the maximum energy generation capacity and the actual energy production of the facility, the taxes distribute money to local governments including counties and schools using a specific formula — 50% to schools, 35% to the county government and 15% to local townships. Most of the money for the county stems from the nameplate capacity tax — regardless of the facility's actual energy production, in other words.

Wind energy has come with a windfall. Since 2008, wind energy has generated $71.85 million for South Dakota, according to a public records request filed with the state Department of Revenue. The majority of that — nearly $53.6 million — has gone to counties.

Also like wind energy however, the amount of McCook County's solar dollars for local schools could be subject to change.

Individual counties took a hit to their school wind dollars in 2016 due to a restructuring of the state's school funding, aimed at better funding education across the state. Now, they're progressively divided out into schools statewide after five years.

That spreading out doesn't apply to solar farms currently. But if legislation gets passed to have solar energy follow in wind energy's footsteps, as has been the pattern with a number of state renewable energy policies, McCook County's solar farm dollars could see a drop off when it does.

A neighbor across the road from the project, Buseman is a fifth-generation rancher. He said he's not necessarily opposed to solar energy development but he wonders why it will be developed in McCook County, citing a number of concerns.

One of his main concerns has to do with fears about taking agricultural land out of production.

"West River's kind of a cut off line, every mile further east you get, the better the crop ground is. It's because we have really black dirt. That black dirt holds the moisture. That's where you can grow crops," Buseman said.

Buseman framed his argument by saying that much of farming is done through land leasing, meaning that many farmers do not own the land they farm on.

The concern about taking prime farm land out of production is a key point in the debate, said David Mulla, an agronomy professor at the University of Minnesota who does research on the impacts of solar farms on soil.

"Prime farmland is a different matter because that's land that has really high yields. It produces a lot of food seed fiber or fuel, whatever you're growing," Mulla said. "So with a growing population in the world, we need that production. It's better to avoid those kinds of areas."

Buseman said he is uncertain as to how much of a negative impact the project might have on business in the county. A 2017 U.S. Department of Agriculture survey showed that there were nearly 370,000 acres of farmland in McCook County, meaning the 735-acre project will use 0.5% of the farmland available in the county.

Townsend made an argument that given that it is his land, "as long as it is used within the framework of what is allowed in the county, it is his choice as a landowner."

It was an argument cited as well by Steve Wegman, an analyst at the South Dakota Renewable Energy Association. Wegman said he could see the argument to be made against renewable energy on agricultural land. But he also said that it was ultimately up to the landowner.

"God doesn't make [prime farmland] any more. I mean, I understand that. But it's up to the landowner to do what he wants to do with the land," Wegman said. "He bought it. He pays taxes on it, and it's his ground."

The land-use arguments also touch on concerns about how the solar farm will impact neighbors. One concern is that the solar farm will negatively affect property values.

"Numerous studies have concluded that solar farms do not reduce property values on neighboring properties — either residential or agricultural properties," NGR wrote in the application.

A much larger study published in April 2023

from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory looked at the link between solar farms and nearby property value changes across six different states. It is now the largest scale study on the topic ever undertaken, looking at a combined 1.8 million homes across the country.

It revealed the most reliable value decreases in rural and agricultural areas, although at a much lower rate — there was an average 3 percent decrease to home values under a half-mile away from solar facilities on agricultural land — for example, taking a house worth $200,000 to $194,000. The study also found an average 4 percent decrease to homes in rural areas, which would bring a $200,000 house to $192,000.

NGR's application addresses planting "visual screening" vegetation to reduce the visual sight of the solar farm. There are also concerns about water runoff affecting other areas outside the project's area. But Mulla, who has done research through the Great Plains Institute, an organization that tries to find renewable energy solutions that work with local communities, said that water runoff can be entirely prevented, as long as

best management practices

are employed in construction and throughout the solar farm's lifetime. Most importantly, it's about ensuring the soil absorbs water.

Many of the best management practices cited in the research by the institute are utilized in the permit application for the McCook County solar project.

"The difference between a good condition and a bad condition site could be a doubling or tripling of runoff," Mulla said. "[But] it's very clear that if the site is properly selected and managed, runoff can be infiltrated and won't cause damages off site."

Buseman painted a picture of more solar farms coming to the county in the wake of this one. It could potentially hurt family farmers like him. He hopes his children will continue to be able to farm.

He feared the ripple effects of larger-scale solar rollout in the county, that he believes would damage its economy.

"So let's say this catches on, and all of a sudden instead of 730 acres, there's 30,000 acres of solar panels in McCook County. So that's 30,000 acres less seed that the farmer needs to purchase from a local seed dealer," Buseman said. "That's 30,000 acres less fertilizer that the farmers need to purchase from a local cooperative. That's 30,000 acres less crop insurance that we would need to purchase from our local crop insurance agent."

But Buseman's fear hinges on an uncertain question: what is the future of large-scale solar farms in South Dakota? The comparison goes again to wind energy, which carries much of the same benefits through a very similar structure of policy incentives, but differs in a number of key ways.

In 2008, wind energy was in its infancy in South Dakota, with the second wind farm in the state permitted that year by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC). Since then, it has climbed to statewide energy production dominance as it has rolled out in droves, largely across the eastern half of the state.

Today, wind farms now generate over half of the state's total annual energy production — 57.5% in 2022 — 10,295 out of 17,900 megawatt hours.

In 2022, utility-scale solar farms across the state totaled a generation capacity of 3 megawatts — ranking next to last in the country, only behind North Dakota.

Solar energy is now gaining a bit of momentum across South Dakota, although nowhere near wind energy's scale. The McCook County solar farm would have a capacity of 99 megawatts, alone greatly increasing the state's total current utility-scale solar energy capacity. If permitted it would join two other projects that are being developed West River, including a 128-megawatt project being developed by NGR near New Underwood.

One piece of context is that last year, the

Inflation Reduction Act

expanded a lucrative tax credit to solar energy developers that has been one of the keys to wind energy's growth, Wegman said.

Passed in 1992, the federal Production Tax Credit (PTC) doles out dollars per kilowatt-hour produced for the first 10 years of a project's existence. It was essentially redrawn to now include solar energy projects that will begin operating after Jan. 1, 2025.

But Wegman said that solar energy likely won't spread as rapidly around South Dakota as wind energy has for a number of reasons.

One of the key things he cited was the fact that the state has much higher wind energy yields than solar ones. That means that developers will make much less profit when coming to South Dakota, Wegman said.

For example, he cited the fact that the Production Tax Credit doles out its incentives based on the amount of energy produced by a project over the course of 10 years. But if solar resources are less plentiful than wind in the state, that will lead to less daily production of energy.

"In order to get tax incentives, you actually have to have something to be taxed," he said.

Wegman estimated there could be 25 total solar projects around the state in the next 10 years, but he also labeled the McCook project as a "once-in-a-lifetime decision" for the county.