Raise of juvenile offender age to 20. Research shows they are not fully adults. | Opinion

Do you become an adult at 18? Much like everyone at puberty, the American law struggles to provide a definitive answer to this question.

An 18-year-old still can’t legally buy a bottle of beer until three years later, but they can be tried in an adult court and sentenced to death or life without parole in an adult prison in 49 states except for Vermont. Raising the maximum age of charging juveniles as adults to 20 is the way to solve this mismatch.

I became aware of this problem while taking a three-month-long course on crime and punishment. After a ton of focused research, I realized the way our system punishes some juveniles is unjust and detrimental to society.

Juveniles between the ages of 18 to 20 are charged in the same way as adults for behaviors they are not as responsible for as adults. Biologically speaking, our brains are far from fully developed at the age of 18.

The area responsible for decision making, long-term vision and inhibition does not finish developing until the mid-20s. At the same time, the area making one more prone to take risks and act under impulse becomes hypersensitive.

Life Navigator Opollo Johnson, right, goes over a list of questions with Rahmell as they prepare for a virtual meeting with Georgia State legislators to discuss raising the juvenile offender age to 18, which would allow 17 year olds to be charged as a juvenile instead of an adult.

Trying and incarcerating juveniles as adults has repercussions. Without the educational and rehabilitative opportunities in juvenile facilities, the juveniles held in adult facilities lack access to age-appropriate education. They also suffer significantly more from physical and sexual assaults compared to their counterpart in juvenile facilities.

Such repercussions affect the safety of the whole society. The repeated exposure to trauma and the lack of education either lead the juveniles directly to recommit a crime or take a detour through unemployment but arrive at the same place.

For the sake of protecting those around us, I support the policy of raising the maximum age for juvenile court jurisdiction to 20.

Our brains are much more developed at the age of 21. Individuals are likely not to make the same decisions as they did at age 18. It is fruitless, if not counterproductive, to severely punish someone for the behavior they are going to grow out of anyway.

Educational programs in juvenile prisons further facilitate this developmental process and reduce the likelihood of recommitting a crime. Some may argue that merely raising the maximum age of juvenile court jurisdiction doesn’t solve the whole problem.

Juveniles can always be placed in the adult system through transfers regardless of age. Changing the age distinction won’t make much difference.

Indeed, to make this policy effective, a Supreme Court ban on transferring juveniles to adult courts and adult prisons must be implemented together. Historically, the Supreme Court has banned extreme punishments of juveniles under certain ages on the grounds of the cruel and unusual punishment clause in the Eighth Amendment.

The policy of raising the maximum age of charging juveniles as adults should be implemented in Tennessee. It may be challenging to pass the bill today, considering the partisan nature of the topic.

Still, setting the agenda has its own power debating about the bill and shutting it down is better than not talking about it at all. As constituents, our opinions matter to the legislators. The earlier we start talking about it, the sooner the day when the policy is passed in Tennessee will come.

Yaning Wang is a political science major at Vanderbilt University.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Raise of juvenile offender age to 20 because they are not fully adults