Raise knife sales ban to under-21s, say policing chiefs

There is a knife crime epidemic in Britain with young people going out "equipped" or "tooled up", say the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners - KATIE COLLINS/PA

A ban on the sale of knives should be extended to young people under the age of 21 to combat rising knife crime, say policing chiefs.

The sale of knives to under 21s would become an offence carrying a penalty of up to six months’ jail for store owners, raising the current age limit from 18, under the plans by the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC).

Donna Jones, chairman of the APCC, said the move, emulating countries such as Sweden, would better reflect the age profile of the 15 to 21-year-olds who are most likely to be involved in knife crime either as perpetrators or victims.

“There is a knife crime epidemic in Britain,” Ms Jones said.

“This has been growing for the last decade with young people going out ‘equipped’ or ‘tooled up’ often for protection, but too often with criminal intent.

Worrying

“The number of accidental deaths involving knives is worrying, particularly where young people brandish them during a fight but without the intent of murder. Nearly 40 per cent of all homicides in the UK over the last two years have been the result of a knife [being used].

“Hospitals across Britain have seen a massive increase over the last 10 years of people being hospitalised with stab wounds; the police are often unaware and the stabbing is not reported. This trend is worrying with young males aged 15 to 21 being in the highest risk category of death or serious injury from a knife.”

The Government has been consulting on toughening knife crime laws, including a ban on zombie-style knives and machetes that have no practical use.

The APCC’s appeal follows the killing of 15-year-old schoolgirl Elianne Andam who was stabbed to death on a bus in Croydon, south London, last month.

Police figures show a 21 per cent increase in the number of knife and offensive weapon offences recorded from 37,706 in the year ending September 2021 to 45,639 in the year to September 2022.

The proposal to raise the age limit for knife sales is being considered as part of the consultation, with the Government expected to include new measures in a crime bill as part of the King’s Speech later this autumn.

Zombie-style weapons

In its response to the consultation, the APCC said more must be done to prevent sales of knives to children and young people, particularly in response to the rise of online marketplaces and social media.

“We urge focus on the sale of knives to under 18s and suggest there may be merit in increasing age restrictions to under 21 or under 25 in accordance with the demographic criteria for youth violence,” Ms Jones said..

“Retailers should be encouraged to review how they display and store knives, keep records of sales and tighten ID checks at every opportunity.”

Ms Jones said she would also support moves proposed by the Government to give police powers to seize knives such as machetes or zombie-style weapons if they found them at a private property. At present, it is only an offence to possess them in public.

“They should be illegal in private as well as public,” she said. “Police at the moment will go into a property and arrest people and seize drugs and cash but when they find zombie knives or machetes, they cannot charge them for possession because it is not in a public place.”

She said the key to reducing knife crime deaths was education. “This must start at home from parents. Parents need to understand better the risks; what their children are faced with in local communities and how choosing sensible friendship groups could change the rest of your life.

“Knives kill; that needs to be the message,” she added.

