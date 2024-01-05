Raise Mississippi calls on state leaders to increase public school funding, teacher wages

Mississippi Association of Educators (MAE) and community leaders called on the state legislature this week to increase public funding and properly compensate teachers in an effort to "Raise Mississippi."

Raise Mississippi, launched in August, is aimed at improving public schools, which accounts for 90% of the state's students.

During the Thursday press conference, educators, administrators, parents, community leaders, faith leaders, businesspeople and supportive groups urged state leaders to invest in public education and the future of the state's students.

MAE Executive Director Antonio Castanon Luna said he believes there is a direct link between strong schools and a strong healthcare, lower crime rates and diverse opportunities for students. He said "raising Mississippi students" will raise the state's economy.

"It is time that we not only meet the national average for per pupil spending but exceeded it, so we can continue to raise our economy," Luna said.

"As MAE, we are excited to engage with elected officials from both sides of the aisle, from both chambers — the House and the Senate — to finally deliver on the promise of Mississippi ... and propel Mississippi forward to become not only a force across our great Union, but a force across the world. Let us raise Mississippi."

A call on state legislatures

Throughout the 2023 legislative session, state education funding was a topic at the forefront of debates.

Nearing the end of the 2023 session, senate leaders proposed a plan to make technical changes to the Mississippi Adequate Education Program formula, which was to lower the state-contribution and provide more than $180 million in additional funds. This would have fully funded the formula for the first time in more than 15 years.

Ultimately, the formula remained unchanged. The House agreed to allocate roughly $100 million directly to schools, outside of the formula, as determined by average daily enrollment. The spending of that $100 million will be left up to individual school districts, but it could not be used on administrative salaries.

This year, MAE and its supporters are calling on state leaders to follow through with fully funding education.

"We, as a state, continue to sell ourselves, our students and our people short. We invite industry into our states priding ourselves on low taxes and cheap labor rather than developing a reputation as a research corridor filled with dedicated, resilient, hardworking ... people ready and prepared to access jobs for the 21st century," said organization leader Joyce Arceneaux-Mathis. "The time to act and invest in our children and our future is now."

"There are over 457,000 students in the state of Mississippi. Our shortfall is roughly $5,000 per child. We're asking the state of Mississippi to please review their peer report and see whether or not those facts are credible and authentic," said businessman Leroy Walker. "We got to make absolutely sure that we hold the legislature accountable to us because we're paying taxes. We want to make sure that those taxes are used to help better improve our conditions in the state of Mississippi."

"I applaud the state of Mississippi on the great strides we are making. I applaud Mississippi on raising teacher salaries historically last year, and I applaud Mississippi on doing so much to raise the bar. However, I know that we are competing with other states who are doing so much more to fund public education than we are doing here in our state," said Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson. "I urge the state of Mississippi, our leaders, to let this year be a year of historic progress. Together, we can do it. Together, we can Raise Mississippi."

Students, schools need more funding

During the news conference, a reoccurring theme MAE and supporters spoke about was ensuring students had access to textbooks, technology and adequate staffed schools to guide students to success.

Parent and One Voice community organizer Catherine Robinson said legislators "must invest in and strengthen our public universities" for today's and future generations.

"Our public system is at a crossroad. Since 2008, the Mississippi public education system has had their education shortchanged by $3.5 billion. And in the year for 2023-2024, it has been shortchanged by $175.8 million," Robinson said. "The more the public education funding is cut, (the more) our children lack the necessary needs that they need to enhance their education."

State Sen. Derrick Simmons, another speaker, said when students and schools receive full funding, they have access to a broad range of support services.

He said services include school nurses, librarians, counselors, art and music teachers. Classrooms will be equipped with up-to-date technology, books and learning materials. This will also include having nutritious meals and safe, clean buildings that "enhance the whole student wellness."

"Our K-12 schools saw an increase in funding of about $100 million last legislative session. But our K-12 schools are still underfunded by a total of $3 billion since 2008," Simmons said. "Our schools and our students need and deserve full funding."

"The investments we make today will determine the Mississippi we live in tomorrow."

Raise teachers wages

Mississippi’s teachers' pay has been known to be the lowest throughout the nation. But with the passage of the largest teacher pay raise in state history in 2022, starting teacher pay rose against regional and national averages.

For the 2022-2023 school year, the wage increase grew from $37,123 to $41,638. And for the same school year, vacancies reported by the Mississippi Department of Education saw a 443 decrease from 3,036 (2021) to 2,593 (2022).

MAE leaders and supporters said still, there are improvements that need to be made.

MAE Leader and teacher George Stewart, who previously taught at Whitten Middle School — a school Jackson Public Schools voted on closing late last year — said adequate teacher compensation is essential for attracting and retaining teachers in the state. Stewart is also the president of the Jackson Association of Educators.

"I am in my 17th year as an educator. In all my years in education, I realized that at the very foundation of a great education system are great teachers. If you follow education news, then you know that we have a problem," Stewart said.

"All across the country, we have teachers leaving the classroom in droves, and Mississippi is not immune to that problem. Spend time in a Mississippi school and you'll find an educator who will say that this year is their last year."

"One reason why teachers leave the profession is because they don't feel supported financially. They don't feel they've been given the tools and the equipment, or the resources needed to effectively educate the next generation of leaders. If our educators are not being supported, then our students are not being supported."

Stewart continued stating how in order for Mississippi students to be successful, it will require a collaborative effort from everyone, educators up to state legislatures.

"That's what Raise Mississippi is about. It's about us coming together, working together, collectively raising our voices, our children and our schools," Stewart said. "An effort that leads to a greater school leads to a greater workforce. And in the end, Mississippi becomes great."

