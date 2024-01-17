Raise the Region scheduled for March

Jan. 17—This year's 30-hour Raise the Region will kick off fundraising efforts for local nonprofits through sponsorships and community donations organized by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.

Raise the Region will be held on March 13 and 14 and is available to 501(c)(3) organizations serving residents in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga or Union counties. Organizations are required to preregister by Feb. 16. Registration information can be found at www.RaiseTheRegion.org.

"Raise the Region builds a sense of community," said Erin Ruhl, director of community engagement. "It has become a primary fundraiser for many organizations over the years and donors appreciate the opportunity to help a variety of local nonprofits throughout the region. It is a true celebration of local philanthropy."

Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships' donation of $175,000 will stretch each donation made to pre-registered nonprofits. Other contributing businesses include Evergreen Wealth Solutions, First Citizens Community Bank, Larson Design Group, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, UPMC, UPMC Health Plan and Weis Markets.

In 2023, North Central Pennsylvania donated $2,320,586 to 333 nonprofit organizations. Since the program began in 2013, Raise the Region has brought more than $16.79 million in donations to local nonprofits, according to a press release.