Raised property taxes, increased GRU rates and job cuts finalized for Gainesville budget

The Gainesville City Commission passed its budget for next year, which calls for raised property taxes, raising utility rates and cutting jobs amid pressure from state lawmakers to pay back debt.

Gainesville city leaders were previously hounded by the state’s Joint Legislative Auditing Committee over the city's debt and their handling of the municipal utility, Gainesville Regional Utilities, during a February hearing.

Soon after, the commission approved a plan to reduce its Government Services Contribution, adopting a new formula for the GSC, which had historically been known as its general fund transfer − a pot of money that goes from GRU to help pay for city services.

The change decreases the transfer by 55.4% from last year, a reduction of $19 million. The rate change is expected to help pay off some of the $315 million of GRU debt.

The general fund this year sits at $156.4 million which is $2.1 million more than last year's budget. A basic expenditure summary presented at the meeting shows $22 million going to parks, recreation and cultural affairs, almost $45 million to police, and $44 million to public works.

"I have been remarkably proud of the work that our staff did to get us to this place under extremely difficult circumstances," Mayor Harvey Ward said. "There are things that are going to have to be done differently going forward."

The Gainesville City Commission discusses an agenda item March 2, 2023.

Tax increase

The commission voted to increase the city’s millage rate from 5.5 mills to 6.4297 mills, a change which will result in an additional $15.4 million for the city. For residents, the increase means paying $92.97 more for every $100,000 of assessed value on their home. If a home is valued at $100,000, the total tax would be $642.97.

Job cuts

The city also moved forward on its plan to cut 125.5 full-time equivalent positions, saving the city $8.3 million.

About half of the cuts are currently filled positions and will affect 40 jobs at the Regional Transit System (RTS) and 27 other jobs across various city departments, according to a Gainesville news release.

About 59 positions being eliminated are currently vacant. There are 24 active employees being affected by the change.

Mayor Harvey Ward said Friday morning almost all of the people affected have found different positions within city government.

"Instead of just saying, 'you're out of luck,' we worked extra hard to say, 'you can't do this job anymore, but we have an open position somewhere else in the city where you might be a good fit," Ward said. "So at last word, I think we were able to find everybody a position except a very small number of people who just chose to not remain with the city."

