They raised up their Raise Up in Canandaigua to help women in need

Here’s one way to rise to a challenge issued by Women Raising Women, an organization of women in the traditionally male-dominated craft beer industry.

At least once a day, provide positive words of encouragement to other women. To start, how about mentioning the awesomeness of the Raise Up tangerine cream ale brewed by local women in the beer business, which was released Wednesday, on International Women's Day?

“The beer is delicious,” said Meaghan de Chateauvieux, president and CEO of Willow Domestic Violence Center.

They gathered at Young Lion Brewing Co. in Canandaigua and raised up their newly poured tangerine cream ales, toasted one and all, and then accepted the challenges to compliment women and others every day.

Guest bartenders served up the new brew, with tips going to Willow Domestic Violence Center. A special video also was released that further discusses the meaning behind Women Raising Up Women and its #WomenRaisingUpWomen challenge.

Meaghan de Chateauvieux (left), president and CEO of Willow Domestic Violence Center; Kim Porter, special projects manager with the New York State Brewers Association; and Jennifer Newman, co-owner of Young Lion Brewing Co.; toast the release of Raise Up, a beer brewed by local women in the craft beer industry.

The summery Raise Up tangerine ale looks as good as it tastes.

The beer also calls attention – what could, in some cases, be life-saving attention -- to the Rochester-based center, which provides around-the-clock crisis support for survivors of domestic violence and their children and their pets as well as a 49-bed shelter, court and hospital programs, and in-school talks with kids on prevention and the importance of having healthy relationships.

The Raise Up cans themselves – with inspiring messages such as “you are worthy” and “you are strong,” among others – also have a QR code taking people to Willow’s website and its 24-7 hotline number for those who find themselves in need of the center’s services.

In fact, on the day the beer was released to the public, 21 calls were made to the hotline, said de Chateauvieux, which is about average for a given day.

Calls tend to range from someone seeking counseling to a survivor who is literally hiding in her bathroom trying to break open a window to escape, de Chateauvieux said.

This goes beyond enjoying a beer, which reminds her of a summer day at Canandaigua Lake: Domestic violence is in every neighborhood and every ZIP code, but there is hope, de Chateauvieux said.

Young Lion's Cody Griffth takes an order for Raise Up, cans of which sport inspirational messages and Willow Domestic Violence Center's 24-7 hotline.

“To have that number available on beer cans throughout the community just allows survivors to see that and to know they have support, and they have resources available 24-7,” de Chateauvieux said.

Young Lion CEO and co-owner Jennifer Newman practiced what they're preaching by complimenting and thanking Kim Porter, who “is the brains and heart behind this incredible mission,” for reminding women how important it is to support one another, especially in the male-dominated craft beer industry.

Porter, who is special projects manager with the New York State Brewers Association and who started Women Raising Up Women, shared how when she struggled with body-image issues, she decided to compliment other women instead of comparing herself to them.

"I found that I was healthier and stronger, and I like to think I made a difference to another one somewhere else,” Porter said.

So, she said, there is benefit in accepting the challenge.

“It’s pretty easy and might be habit-forming,” Porter said.

More details

Raise Up comes in cans of four and can be found wherever Young Lion Brewing Co. products are sold in western and central New York, including Wegmans and Tops groceries.

The Willow Domestic Violence Hotline is 585-222-SAFE; text 585-348-SAFE. For more, visit https://willowcenterny.org/.

This article originally appeared on MPNnow: They raised up their Raise Up at Young Lion to help women in need