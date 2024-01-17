Raises for NJ lawmakers are in with Gov. Phil Murphy's signature. What they'll get

The deadline for Gov. Phil Murphy to sign bills from New Jersey's 2022-23 legislative session passed at noon on Tuesday — and nearly 80 bills warranted his signature at the 11th hour.

One of the bills that became a law with a stroke of the governor's pen on Tuesday will give pay raises to judges, legislative staff and lawmakers. The bill also increases allowances given to legislators to pay their staffs.

What raises will NJ lawmakers receive?

The annual salary for members of the Legislature will jump by $33,000 — from $49,000 to $82,000 — beginning in 2026. New Jersey legislators are considered part time and haven’t seen a raise since 2002. They would also see an increase in the allowance they receive to pay the salaries of their staffs. That will rise from $135,000 to $150,000.

Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly Chamber at the Statehouse in Trenton on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Standing behind him are state Senate President Nick Scutari, right, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin.

There are several roles that would see a $35,000 raise, from $175,000 to $210,000 each year. The governor would qualify for that raise, though it won’t go into effect until 2026, after Murphy leaves office. Members of the governor's cabinet, on the other hand, do qualify, as do executive directors for the full-time legislative staffs for both parties in both the Assembly and State Senate. The executive director of the Office of Legislative Services will also see an increase. All of those will go into effect this year.

Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way, who also serves in the Cabinet as secretary of state, would be the exception. That role would not see an increased salary go into effect until 2026. The rest of the Cabinet last got a raise in 2018.

Other legislation signed by Murphy on Tuesday included:

Land purchase funds: The governor approved a law that will dispatch $48 million to the state Department of Environmental Protection for the acquisition of land for recreation and conservation purposes, including funding for Blue Acres projects and administrative costs of the Green Acres program.

YouthBuild: Murphy also signed bill aimed to help establish a grant program for YouthBuild, a state-funded job training initiative.. That bill will allow the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development to create a grant program the community-based pre-apprenticeship program. It helps with job training and educational opportunities for at-risk youth ages 16 to 24 through the U.S. Department of Labor.

Clean water: There was also a bill signed that will require the DEP to work with the Drinking Water Quality Institute on a study about the regulation of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances in New Jersey drinking water supplies. The legislation is be aimed at figuring out if it's feasible to establish a maximum contaminant level or other standard for the entire class, or for certain subclasses or mixtures, of PFAS in drinking water, as opposed to each individual substance. DEP would also have to assess treatment technology for removing PFAS from drinking water or wastewater.

Foodies, take note: And the last legislative joint resolution signed by Murphy officially names Nov. 22 of each year as Kimchi Day.

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Statehouse. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ lawmakers get pay raise with 2023 law: What they'll make