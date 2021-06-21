Raisi says he should be rewarded for defending people's rights and security

Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi attends a news conference in Tehran
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that he should be rewarded for defending people's rights and security, speaking in Tehran in his first news conference since his victory in Friday's election.

He said that, as a jurist, he had "always defended human rights", adding that U.S. sanctions against him for alleged human rights abuses had been imposed on him for doing his job as a judge.

He also said Iran's ballistic missile programme was non-negotiable, despite demands by the West and Gulf countries that it be included in ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; writing by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories