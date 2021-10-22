Raising awareness of domestic violence with candlelight vigil

Oct. 22—LA GRANDE — La Grande residents painted the town purple.

Shelter From the Storm, a local nonprofit who provides services to those impacted by domestic violence, hosted a night walk and candlelight vigil in La Grande on Thursday, Oct. 21. Eastern Oregon University students and La Grande residents alike wore purple and took part in the event during a month dedicated to raising awareness of domestic violence.

"We just hope people see us walking and get curious about the cause and either join in or follow up," Shelter From the Storm Executive Director Jamie Landa said. "We hope it prompts awareness."

The roughly 40 individuals in attendance gathered outside Hoke Union Building at EOU to distribute lights, candles, ribbons, wristbands and lanyards to those taking part. Many of the participants donned purple for the event, the color for domestic violence awareness.

The advocates walked roughly a mile from the EOU campus to Max Square in downtown La Grande for a candlelight vigil. Some in attendance volunteered to read poems to honor victims of domestic violence. Candles were lit as the group in a show of solidarity and support for those impacted by sexual assault and interpersonal violence.

The Light the Night Against Domestic Violence was canceled last year due to COVID-19. With Thursday's gathering and future efforts, organizers aim to continue to raise awareness of domestic violence and further the nonprofit's mission of serving victims in Union County.

"This is something everyone on the staff put a lot of effort into, to make sure it went well," Landa said.

Shelter From the Storm had a reason for beginning the walk at Eastern Oregon University.

"We always want the university to know we are here for EOU as well as La Grande," Landa said. "Domestic violence affects everyone, not just one segment of the population."

