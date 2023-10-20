Raising Awareness To End Drunk Driving
Each day more than 30 people are killed in drunk driving crashes nationwide and the Sheriff's Department is holding an event to raise awareness.
Each day more than 30 people are killed in drunk driving crashes nationwide and the Sheriff's Department is holding an event to raise awareness.
Israel Adesanya was stopped for drunk driving on Aug. 19 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Andonovski is reportedly set to take the reigns of the Current, which hasn't had a permanent manager since April 19.
The Supreme Court will weigh in on a controversial case attempting to limit contact between federal officials and social media companies.
Duke was voted No. 2 in this year's preseason AP Poll.
There's a reason why lash glue is a staple in professional wedding planners' and photographers' emergency kits.
More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said on Friday the union had received fresh contract offers from GM and Stellantis in the past 24 hours and all three Detroit automakers had converged on a 23% wage hike, but "there is more to be won."
If I could marry the amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask I would.
President Biden is facing calls to speak out more strongly against civilian deaths in Gaza, but there's debate over whether he has the leverage to truly alter the course of the conflict.
Get this: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, a highly rated pair of headphones for 80% off, and so much more.
LIV could soon welcome in notable new players, according to Phil Mickelson.
From "The Age of Innocence" to "Taxi Driver," these are Scorsese's five essential pictures.
Identity and access giant Okta said a hacker broke into its customer support ticket system and stole sensitive files that can be used to break into the networks of Okta's customers. Okta chief security officer David Bradbury said in a blog post Friday that a hacker used a stolen credential to access the company's support case management system, which contained browser recording files uploaded by Okta customers for troubleshooting.
With the touch of a button, you'll stay cozy now and through the winter — could 55,000+ shoppers be wrong?
The budget-friendly gizmo also monitors calories burned, steps walked, heart rate and even how well you slept.
Brighten the night hands-free with these comfy wearable lights from Energizer.
From bestselling Lululemon leggings to anti-aging skin care, these are the scores I’m adding to my cart this weekend.
The holiday season is coming sooner than you think!
Biden is now something of a wartime president. He shouldn't count on that overcoming his poor ratings on the economy.
Score a pair of AirPods for $99, a 40-inch smart TV for $168 and plenty of gift ideas to give you a head start on holiday shopping.