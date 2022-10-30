Raising awarness for victims

Oct. 30—NORWALK — The Huron County Victims' Assistance conducted its seventh annual food drive during the month of October to highlight Domestic Violence awareness and to benefit the women and children of The Miriam House.

One in three women and one in four males nationally are the victims of domestic violence. All donations will go directly to the residents, some may have left an abusive situation and are working on building a safe future with their children.

"Thank you to all who so generously donated," said Linda Border, director of Victims' Assistance. Survivors in need of assistance are urged to contact law enforcement, call Victims' Assistance at 419-663-3839 and/or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE.