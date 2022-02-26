Raising Black boys in a world that fears them: Pensacola activists reflect on Trayvon Martin

Hale Morrissette was pregnant with her first son when Trayvon Martin was killed.

A year later, after she had already given birth to her son, she saw the acquittal of George Zimmerman.

"Trayvon being a national issue from Florida put a lot of fear in my heart to have a Black son in that time period," Morrissette said.

Morrissette said she saw Trayvon's death as a representation of the daily life of Black children, saying they can "never just exist, our kids can never just be." The racial profiling of Black people wearing hoodies and seminars teaching children how to interact with police officers — and putting the blame on children when those interactions go poorly — only made her more frustrated and scared for her own children.

LeBron reflects 10 years later: LeBron James reflects on his call to social activism 10 years after Trayvon Martin's death

10 years later: How Trayvon Martin’s killing galvanized a new era of social activism

Trayvon, 17, was shot and killed by Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer, as the teen walked home from a convenience store in Sanford. Zimmerman called 911 on Trayvon, describing him as "suspicious," and against the 911 operator’s advice engaged the teen. The two fought briefly before Zimmerman shot the unarmed teen. Zimmerman said it was an act of self-defense, and at trial, he was acquitted of second-degree murder charges.

Trayvon's death highlighted the harsh realities of raising a Black son in America where everyone is afraid of them, Morrissette said.

"When I look at pictures of Trayvon I'm like, no, that was a baby," Morrissette said. "And so I think that somebody could look at my child, just because he may be taller than their child, and feel (he is a threat) is scary."

Trayvon died Feb. 26, 2012, and at 4 p.m. Saturday, on the 10th anniversary of his death, the Pensacola Dream Defenders will be holding a vigil at Graffiti Bridge on North 17th Avenue to honor his life.

Story continues

Trayvon's death reignited many long-simmering racial tensions, and it also lit a fire under a new generation of social activists. Now, 10 years later, activists and organizers in the Pensacola community are taking time to reflect on how Trayvon's death impacted them.

Are Black children safe?

Trayvon's death was the catalyst for the Dream Defenders, which has nine chapters nationally including one in Pensacola. The grassroots organization cites its mission as seeking freedom and liberation for all people and tackling issues such as prison reform, mental health and poverty.

When Morrissette moved from Mobile, Alabama, back to Pensacola in 2012, she took part in protests and demonstrations. She joined the Pensacola Dream Defenders in 2018 and is now the chapter's regional director.

Hale Morrissette, regional director of the Pensacola Dream Defenders, cites the death of Trayvon Martin as one of the turning points that inspired her to learn about and speak out about the injustices in her community.

She said the organization understood the idea of "staying power," or locals doing the work to change their community instead of people who live outside the community coming in and eventually leaving.

There were others like Morrissette who were raising Black boys and were terrified what could happen to their children outside their homes where they couldn't protect them.

Katrina Ramos, a district manager for a Pensacola distributing company, feared for her children's safety when Trayvon died, and fears for them even now. When she first heard about Trayvon, she was in Gainesville taking care of her mother, who was going through chemotherapy in her home. CNN flashed on the TV screen that a Black boy was killed and next to Trayvon was a picture of Emmett Till. As the news described what happened to Trayvon, Ramos held her breath, the house went silent and she looked at her son, who was 10 years old at the time.

USATODAY: Trayvon Martin Zimmerman Case

A range of emotions suddenly arose where she contemplated him playing basketball outside or getting off the bus from school. She asked herself, "Can I let him go outside and play?" and most importantly, "Is he safe?"

Ramos teamed up with the Dream Defenders in Gainesville, where about 400 protests gathered to say they were tired of seeing Black children not feeling safe or winding up dead on the streets.

During the trial of Zimmerman, Ramos could only watch as they interrogated Trayvon's character and marginalized the value of his life.

"Your life is still gonna be on display because even in death, they tried to criminalize this child, and it worked," Ramos said, speaking about the portrayal of Trayvon during the Zimmerman trial. "Because this man got off and is walking around the United States and this child's mother and father have to look at pictures of (Trayvon) and talk about memories instead of watching him grow into a man. They'll never see him have a wedding, they'll never see him have children, they'll never see the man that he was supposed to grow up into."

Stand Your Ground: Despite ‘startling’ racial statistics, controversial ‘stand your ground’ laws withstand scrutiny

How far have we really come since Trayvon's death?

Before there was Trayvon, many Pensacola locals galvanized around the death of Victor Steen.

Steen, a Black 17-year-old, was riding his bike Oct. 3, 2009, when he was pursued by a police officer in a cruiser. When the boy refused to stop, the officer aimed his stun gun out of the driver's window and fired. The boy fell off the bike and the cruiser ran over him, killing him.

Hale Morrissette, regional director of the Pensacola Dream Defenders, cites the death of Trayvon Martin as one of the turning points that inspired her to learn about and speak out about the injustices in her community.

LuTimothy May is the pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, which is down the block from where Steen lost his life. May remembers the strength of Steen's mother, how the community rallied behind her and her son and how it was one of the first cases of this nature that the community was paying attention to. He listened to complaints from community members that the police only came to their neighborhoods to arrest them and how there needed to be a push for community policing to learn about the people who live in these neighborhoods.

"You start thinking, 'Are we so far away from Rodney King in the '90s?'" May said about the systems that demonize Black people.

According to May, for positive change to occur, there needs to be more empathy and sensitivity on how the ripple effect of these moments changes an entire community and only then can we possibly prevent some of these tragedies from occurring.

"Trayvon Martin, since we're commemorating 10 years, how far have we really come?" May asked rhetorically. "Are we learning lessons? Are we growing from those moments? Or are we continually in a culture and a climate and an environment that perpetuates and rearranges these types of behaviors instead of improving them?"

Morrissette and Steen were cousins, and Morrissette was 19 when Steen died. Looking back at Steen's life and her time organizing, Morrissette said the life and death of Black people has always been a driving force in her journey.

"Part of my story of coming into organizing is, first there was Victor ... and then Trayvon happened while I was pregnant," Morrissette says. "And then after I had my second child, Michael Brown happens. So it's always been these young Black men and these uprisings that connected with me, of how movement has had to happen. Because I just don't know what I would do if it was one of my sons."

'He wasn't just one, he's one of many'

Seeing Trayvon and watching what has happened to young Black boys in the country and in her community, Toscca Madison wanted to offer help. At that point in her life in 2012, she was a school teacher and seeing Trayvon and other Black people dying, she felt a "sense of hopelessness and a loss of control."

Being in the classrooms of young Black boys inspired her eventually to join the Pensacola Lamplighters. The Lamplighters are a youth mentoring program for Black boys in the community where they are taught to be gentlemen, taken on field trips and given guidance about life.

Madison said organizations like the Lamplighters are important because education can cause change and knowledge is power.

"I felt a sense of urgency and I felt the need to have more of an impact and I felt the need to use my abilities as an educator to educate youth outside of the classroom in ways that they could protect themselves," Madison said. "Learning how certain narratives are put out and the differences that they may have learned about our justice system and how it weighs and needs to be reformed. All of that could take place outside of classrooms with youth in our community."

Madison also plans to create her own organization called Brilliant Black Girls to help Black girls who are usually left out of the conversation. It will provide workshops, speaker events and mentoring for young Black women, and according to Madison, it will provide them with the tools to succeed in a society that tends to overlook them.

In many ways big and small, Trayvon's death inspired a generation of activists and organizers to come together to give back to their communities any way they could. In him, many saw their own children, their own siblings, their own neighbors, all of whom deserved a safe and happy life.

"He wasn't just one little Black boy, he's hundreds of millions of Black children all over the planet, names that we may never know," Ramos said of Trayvon. "He wasn't just one, he's one of many, but his name represents all the unnamed children that we didn't get to see."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Trayvon Martin death: Pensacola Dream Defenders holding vigil