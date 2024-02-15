Raising Cane’s to open new location in Colma

(KRON) — Another Raising Cane’s is coming to the Bay Area! The popular Louisiana-based fast-food chain is set to open this fall in Colma, Raising Cane’s announced in a press release.

The Colma location will be at 121 Colma Blvd., which is part of 280 Metro Center. That is near the Best Buy, The Home Depot and Ulta.

The Colma location would add to two other Bay Area Raising Cane’s locations currently open: Oakland and Vacaville. (Well, that’s only if you consider Vacaville the Bay Area, but that’s a debate for another day).

The announcement of the Colma location’s opening comes less than two weeks after KRON4 reported that Raising Cane’s will open in San Jose. The first South Bay location is set to open this fall.

Job postings for the future Colma location can be found on Raising Cane’s website.

There will be a job fair at Fairfield Inn and Suites (127 W. Harris Ave.) in South San Francisco on Feb. 15 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Raising Cane’s has more than 750 restaurants across 35+ states in the U.S., along with locations in the Middle East and Guam.

