Raising Cane’s to open newest location in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Raising Cane’s will celebrate 10 years in the El Paso market by opening its newest location on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The restaurant chain will open its latest El Paso restaurant at 675 Sunland Park Dr. in West El Paso.

It will be Raising Cane’s sixth restaurant in El Paso.

The new restaurant will feature a double drive-thru, indoor dining area with original artwork by El Paso artist Tino Ortega and a covered patio for outdoor dining.

An official ribbon-cutting will take place at 8 a.m. Tuesday with representatives from the El Paso Chamber of Commerce and the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Raising Cane’s will also make a donation to the El Paso YMCA before opening its doors at 9 a.m.

The first 100 customers who purchase a “box combo” will receive a T-shirt and a free box combo card to redeem at their next visit.

In the evening, a “Lucky 20” drawing will be held to award 20 customers free Cane’s for a year. Entries will be accepted from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday with the winners announced shortly after. Customers must be 13 and older or accompanied by a legal guardian and must be present to win.

Artist Tino Ortega will also be doing a live painting during the celebration. The paining will be displayed in the restaurant when finished, according to the news release.

The El Paso Library will also have its mobile library on-site during the opening. Raising Cane’s will accept book donations for the library and the brand’s “One Love for Literacy” campaign.

The restaurant will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily and will employ more than 100 people, according to a news release sent out by the company.

