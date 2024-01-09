Will Raising Cane’s open a restaurant in Boise or Idaho? Here’s what the chain says

With In-N-Out Burger open in the Boise area, fast-food fanatics can turn their attention to other popular chains that haven’t expanded to Idaho yet.

For example? Raising Cane’s.

Plenty of Idahoans are hopeful that the chicken fingers restaurant will come to the Treasure Valley. A media report two years ago stirred up excitement by saying that Raising Cane’s was targeting Boise in 2024.

Unfortunately, fast-food fans can stick a fork in that plan — for now.

Raising Cane’s does not have any Idaho openings planned in 2024, according to its real estate department.

But Idahoans can cross their fingers for 2025 or beyond.

“Idaho is certainly on our radar for expansion, and we are in the evaluation process for three different sites in the state at this time,” Raising Cane’s said in an emailed statement. “We are not able to provide further information on locations, but hope to be in Idaho soon ... .”

Headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Raising Cane’s is beloved not just for its chicken fingers, but for its signature Cane’s Sauce. One of the nation’s quickest-growing restaurant brands, Raising Cane’s ended 2023 with 764 U.S. locations in 37 states. The chain also has restaurants in the Middle East and Guam.

Raising Cane’s has gotten relatively close to the Idaho state line already. One of the most recent Raising Cane’s restaurants to open was Dec. 12 in Logan, Utah.

