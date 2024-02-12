New Raising Cane’s restaurant to open Tuesday in Osceola County

A popular restaurant chain is set to open another Central Florida location this week.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will open its Osceola County location on Tuesday.

The newest expansion location will be on US-192 near State Road 429.

Officials said the opening day will feature a “Lucky 20″ drawing to award 20 customers “free Cane’s for a year” and a ribbon-cutting at 9:15 a.m.

Raising Cane’s is known for its chicken tenders and crinkle-cut fries.

The new restaurant opening comes after two locations recently opened in Orlando and Lake Nona.

The first Central Florida location opened in November 2023 in the O-Town West development.

The Lake Nona location opened on Jan. 10.

Raising Cane’s says another location will be opened later this year in Daytona Beach.

