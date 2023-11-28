Raising Cane's apparently coming to Ontario, 2 job openings posted

ONTARIO ― It appears to be more than just rumors that a Raising Cane's restaurant, one of the country's fastest growing chains featuring its famous chicken fingers, is opening in Richland County in 2024.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, shown here in El Paso, Texas, has 2 managers jobs posted for Ontario, but plans to build a local restaurant have not been confirmed.

The company, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has posted two local job openings on its website, for assistant restaurant manager and general manager for a restaurant on Lexington-Springmill Road in Ontario.

Despite the job postings, the company's online list of eight sites for restaurants coming in 2023 and early 2024 does not include Ontario and any plans to build locally are unconfirmed.

For fans of the restaurant, Canton and Akron apparently are the closest Raising Cane's in operation in Ohio right now.

LSU prof scoffed at Raising Cane's business plan

Raising Cane's is doing for chicken tenders what another Southern-born chain, Chick-fil-A, did for chicken sandwiches ― making tastier fast-food versions to popularize all over the country, according to an article published in USA TODAY in May 2018.

The Raising Cane's concept was born in Louisiana when founder Todd Graves had the idea to open a chicken finger-focused restaurant and recruited his friend and business partner, Craig Silvey, to help. They submitted a business plan as part of a course at Louisiana State University, but according to the company’s online history, the plan got the worst grade in the class. “The professor said a chicken finger restaurant would never work. The banks said the same.”

Nonetheless, Graves believed in the concept, followed his convictions, and saved enough money after stints working as a boilermaker in a Louisiana refinery and then as a salmon fisherman in Alaska to open his first restaurant in a former bakery in Baton Rouge on Aug. 28, 1996.

Company is hiring '10,000 crewmembers' in next 50 days

According to an online map, Raising Cain's now has more than 700 locations in the United States and Mexico. It states that the restaurant chain is "hiring 10,000 crewmembers to get to 50,000 in the next 50 days and opening 100 restaurants a year."

Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves and his dog, Cane II.

A request for comment sent by email to the company's media department was not returned Tuesday.

Ontario Mayor Randy Hutchinson said he saw the job postings but doesn't have any information about plans to build a Raising Cane's in Ontario.

