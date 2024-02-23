Raising Cane's bringing famous chicken fingers and savory sauce to Fall River's South End

FALL RIVER — The South End is going to feel a little more Southern when Louisiana-based fried chicken joint Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers moves in.

The chain, famous nationwide for its chicken fingers and special Cane dipping sauce, has signed a lease to move into the space at 323 William S. Canning Blvd., across from South Coast Marketplace.

The busy spot, on the corner of Newton Street, was most recently the home of Family Foods Grocery Outlet until 2021. That building was razed with plans to build a Neon Marketplace in the spot, but according to documents filed with the Bristol County Register of Deeds on Feb. 5, Neon has leased the space to Raising Cane’s LLC.

Raising Cane’s was founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The fast food chicken tender chain has leased space in Fall River.

What is Raising Cane’s?

Raising Cane’s was founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He wrote the business plan for a chicken-tender-only restaurant for a college course and got the lowest grade in the class. The professor said a single-item restaurant could never work.

In 2024, the chain has 760 restaurants across the United States and internationally. It’s famous for its crispy boneless chicken tenders, crinkle-cut french fries, Southern sweet tea and Texas toast.

Is there anything on the menu besides chicken tenders?

Chicken tenders are kind of their thing. If you don’t feel like dipping them, they sell chicken sandwiches, too — three chicken tenders in a toasted bun.

They sell tenders in combos from three all the way up to 100 chicken finger party packs.

A Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in Burlington Township, New Jersey.

What’s in the Cane's dipping sauce?

It's a closely guarded secret, and beloved by fans for its creamy, tangy flavor. But recipes for copycat sauces online suggest a blend of mayonnaise, ketchup, a dash of Worcestershire, garlic and pepper.

Are there other Raising Cane’s nearby I can try?

The closest one to Fall River is at 1386 Atwood Ave., Johnston, Rhode Island, but there are two in Boston and another in West Marlborough if you're in the neighborhood.

The chain is opening another in Seekonk soon, but it’s not yet open.

Is Raising Cane's like Chick-fil-A?

Not quite, but the two chains are competitors. Chick-fil-A is also a fried chicken fast food chain, but focuses more on sandwiches and has a greater variety of sides like waffle fries, mac and cheese, and even soup.

When will the Fall River Raising Cane’s open?

It’s not clear. The lease effectively started Dec. 28, 2023, and is good for 15 years. Fall River is not yet included on a list of locations on its website, although earlier this year a company spokesman said the chain was due to add 100 new restaurants this year.

Material from a story by Gail Ciampa of The Providence Journal was used in this report.

