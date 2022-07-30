After no one won Tuesday night's Mega Millions draw, Raising Cane’s CEO Todd Graves has doubled down, shelling out another $100,000 to buy lottery tickets for the company's 50,000 employees.

The restaurant chain dropped $100,000 on a batch of losing tickets earlier this week.

Mega Millions estimated the jackpot for Friday’s drawing at $1.28 billion, the second-largest in the game’s history. That comes to about $25,000 per Raising Cane employee.

“As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our crew who always stand together,” Graves said in a press release, ahead of Tuesday’s drawing.

The New York Islanders had also purchased $50,000 worth of Mega Millions lottery tickets before Tuesday, ordering a total of 25,000 tickets for the team. If the NHL team wins the jackpot, the Islanders plan to distribute the money to holders with full-season tickets, suite holders, staff and the Islanders Children's Foundation.

Friday’s prize has a cash option of $747.2 million, according to Mega Millions. The drawing is slated for 11 p.m. ET.

Emily DeLetter of the Cincinnati Enquirer contributed to this article

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Raising Cane's CEO buys 50,000 more Mega Millions lottery tickets