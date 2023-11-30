Raising Cane's scheduled to build a new restaurant in Ontario in 2024

ONTARIO ― Raising Cane's is in the development stage to build a restaurant in Ontario, according to the company.

If all goes according to plan, Cane's will begin construction in the summer of 2024, according to a statement from Raising Cane's emailed to the News Journal on Wednesday.

Raising Cane's restaurant is one of the country's fastest growing chains featuring its famous chicken fingers.

The company, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has posted two local job openings on its website, for assistant restaurant manager and general manager for a restaurant on Lexington-Springmill Road in Ontario.

For fans of the restaurant, Columbus, Canton and Akron are among the closest Raising Cane's in operation in Ohio right now.

LSU prof scoffed at Raising Cane's business plan

Raising Cane's is doing for chicken tenders what another Southern-born chain, Chick-fil-A, did for chicken sandwiches ― making tastier fast-food versions to popularize all over the country, according to an article published in USA TODAY in May 2018.

The Raising Cane's concept was born in Louisiana when founder Todd Graves had the idea to open a chicken finger-focused restaurant and recruited his friend and business partner, Craig Silvey, to help. They submitted a business plan as part of a course at Louisiana State University, but according to the company’s online history, the plan got the worst grade in the class. “The professor said a chicken finger restaurant would never work. The banks said the same.”

Nonetheless, Graves believed in the concept, followed his convictions, and saved enough money after stints working as a boilermaker in a Louisiana refinery and then as a salmon fisherman in Alaska to open his first restaurant in a former bakery in Baton Rouge on Aug. 28, 1996.

Company is hiring '10,000 crewmembers' in next 50 days

According to an online map, Raising Cain's now has more than 700 locations in the United States and Mexico. The website states that the restaurant chain is "hiring 10,000 crewmembers to get to 50,000 in the next 50 days and opening 100 restaurants a year."

Ontario Mayor Randy Hutchinson said Wednesday that he saw the job postings but didn't have any information about plans for a Raising Cane's in Ontario.

