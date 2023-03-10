Raising corporation tax is an avoidable error

Jeremy Hunt - Kin Cheung/AP

The past few weeks have highlighted Rishi Sunak’s strengths as a politician: his diligence and attention to detail, and his admirable determination to direct those qualities at difficult issues. Yet next week, at the Budget, he faces an uphill challenge to maintain this good run.

First, the fruits of his methodical manner should be applauded. He appears to have made progress on the Northern Ireland Protocol, with both Brexiteers and Remainers believing his negotiations mark an improvement on the present condition. And now we are seeing the same focus on small boat crossings. Today in Paris, he was with President Emmanuel Macron announcing a “new era” in cross-Channel relations and a joint determination to deepen co-operation on stemming the tide of small boats. We must wait to see if results live up to these positive words, but patience and persistence already look to be delivering progress on a subject of enormous importance.

The question is, what happens next? For now Mr Sunak must turn his attention not to solving tricky problems he has inherited, but to outlining a vision of his own. And there is no greater opportunity for doing so than on the matter of Britain’s post-Brexit economic arrangements.

There is much to address. The pandemic has habituated Britons to vast state intervention, to the tentacles of government reaching into every aspect of their private lives. It has normalised overbearing regulation of business and, above all, it has upended Conservative economic policy in favour of high taxes and high spending. The overall tax burden is now heading above 37 per cent of GDP, a post-war high. Even the Labour governments of Harold Wilson in the 1960s and 1970s did not manage that.

The results are clear for all to see. Business leaders warn they are being driven from these shores by statist cash grabs, like the NHS drug levy, which pharmaceutical manufacturers complain is “vastly in excess of anything … anywhere else in the world”.

Then there is corporation tax, due to increase next month from 19 per cent to 25 per cent. Faced with what it called such a “discouraging” tax regime, AstraZeneca last month chose to build a new £320 million factory in Ireland rather than the north of England. Nothing could reveal more starkly that a government which once talked about levelling up is pursuing a fiscal policy that drives away jobs, opportunity and investment for areas that sorely need it.

It gets worse. The Bank of England predicts business investment will crumple by more than 5 per cent, both this year and next. Research suggests the corporation tax hike alone may reduce GDP by more than 1 per cent. Together, the corporation tax rise, combined with the scrapping of investment allowances by successive Tory chancellors, will see businesses face a tax take that experts say is the highest it has ever been. To pursue this course is to pursue stagnation and despair.

Whatever happens at next week’s Budget, it is essential that Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, revives and reinforces this nation’s reputation as a welcoming environment for business investment. It is through such investment that productivity improves and economic growth is stimulated, so that individuals get richer and sufficient revenues are delivered to fund good public services.

The single most important indicator of such an environment is corporation tax. To raise it so significantly would be to kill off Britain’s image as a good place to do business. Naturally, the Government says reversing such a long-planned hike is impossible. But Mr Sunak said similar about the proposed National Insurance hike last year when he was chancellor, stoutly defending it as both fair and necessary to balance the books. A few months later it was easily abandoned.

This shows the downside of the Prime Minister’s earnest, diligent approach. Nimbly changing course, painting the big picture of what he wants the country to look like, and signalling that loud and clear to international investors, is not always his way. But he must now shift gear, setting out how he intends to capitalise on the emancipation of Brexit to establish an attractive low-tax, low-regulation regime.

He will be able to see the merits of that for himself next week, when he travels to America on Monday for a summit. There, as states compete between themselves, low-tax states like Texas and Florida are thriving. It is a lesson he must pass on to his Chancellor in time for Wednesday’s Budget.